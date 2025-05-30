Quote That: How a remote-first approach is modernizing flooring estimates

In an industry traditionally grounded in face-to-face sales and onsite estimates, Chesten Kesselhon is forging a new path with a tech-forward solution designed to modernize how flooring businesses approach quoting. Through his company, Premier Cabinet Painting LLC, and his tech venture, Quote That, Kesselhon is changing the way contractors and retailers capture leads, qualify customers and collect critical measurement data—entirely remotely.

Founded in 2017, Premier Cabinet Painting initially focused on cabinet refinishing, but by 2019the company began subcontracting countertops, relying on customer-provided sketches and measurements—a standard practice in that sector. “It’s rare that companies actually go onsite for countertop estimates,” Kesselhon said. “It started us thinking differently about how we could scale while keeping our sales process efficient.”

This efficiency-first mindset eventually led to Quote That, a mobile app co-developed with Kesselhon’s business partner, Bond Davis—formerly of KPMG’s virtual reality program. The goal? To empower remote sales processes by enabling customers to submit floor plan measurements, project videos and material preferences directly through the app.

“Our entire sales process had been virtual from the beginning,” Kesselhon said. “One person could handle what would otherwise require four traveling salespeople. But we couldn’t scale into flooring or countertops without accurate measurements. That’s when the idea for the app was born.”

Remote measuring, real results

While the concept may sound futuristic to some in the flooring sector, Kesselhon is quick to point out that similar approaches have already been adopted in adjacent industries. “Roofing companies often generate estimates using satellite images. Countertop companies rely on hand-sketched customer drawings. This isn’t unheard of—it’s just new to flooring,” he explained.

Despite flooring’s traditional leanings—and a customer base that often skews older—resistance has been minimal. “Baby boomers are actually more adaptable than many give them credit for,” Kesselhon noted. “We occasionally get pushback, but a quick phone call to explain how it works—and why it saves them time—is usually enough. If someone refuses outright, it’s often a red flag that they’re not a serious buyer.”

For contractors, Quote That offers more than convenience. “Prospects who engage with the app are generally more serious,” Kesselhon said. “It brings the floor plan straight to your computer in minutes and removes the travel restriction that slows down business growth.”

Designed for retailers

Quote That isn’t just a contractor’s tool—it’s also finding traction among flooring retailers, particularly those selling online. “Retailers are using it to help customers determine how much flooring material they actually need,” Kesselhon said. “It’s cutting down on order returns and the costs of shipping extra boxes. That’s a huge value add.”

While the app’s vertical measuring capabilities have sparked interest from kitchen and bath retailers, Kesselhon said the current focus remains squarely on flooring. “There’s potential for other verticals down the line, but right now we’re committed to refining the experience for flooring professionals.”

The app isn’t available in app stores—instead, retailers and contractors can gain access through the company’s website where they’re invited to sign up for a trial. Once onboarded, they receive a private link for full app access, ensuring a customized and business-aligned experience.

Kesselhon said the benefits to retailers are clear: “Replace your old webform with ours, and you’re not just collecting contact info—you’re giving prospects a way to move deeper into your sales funnel instantly. Every time someone uses it, you’re saving time, qualifying better leads and speeding up your entire process.”