J+J Flooring unveils latest Kinetex line: Moiré

Dalton—Moiré from J+J Flooring is the latest addition to the Kinetex line of advanced textile composite flooring and takes a literal eye-opening approach to pattern dynamics.

“You get this unique style where not everything is linear and there’s lots of contrast and texture so it’s no ordinary tile,” explained Marie Moore, director of design.

Its namesake, the Moiré technique, is known as a visual phenomenon that occurs when two similar patterns overlap to create a look that is seemingly moving or rippling.

This style does not have a specific pattern but rather relies on the unpredictability of what aesthetic arises as each tile comes off the plant’s line and the repeat that does happen approximately every eight tiles. With some colors within the line having an accent to accompany the other neutral and solid color tiles, the results are a seamless, patchwork look that promotes user curiosity and engagement.

With 24 colorways (16 neutrals, four colorful solids and four tiles featuring accent colors), this 24 x 24-inch modular Kinetex tile offers designers plenty of ways to stand out, from brand-identifying color coordination to wayfinding opportunities and so much more.

“We’re always trying to give our customers as many options as possible in creating a space, because every client wants to be different,” Moore said. “And our team is also aware of how a new line can be applied across every platform.”

Moiré can go into corporate environments to help promote brand pillars, workout rooms in senior living communities, media rooms in the education market and beyond.

Moiré comes with all the sustainable and performance attributes Kinetex is known for, PVC-free, made with 45% post-consumer recycled content, is NSF/ANSI-140 Platinum certified and boasts a Red List-Free Declare label. Kinetex also minimizes air particles that trigger allergies and cause infection, easily surpassing California’s 01350 requirements and is certified High-Traction by the National Floor Safety Institute. It has an NRC Rating of 0.30.

The Moiré collection will be featured at Fulton Market’s Design Days in Chicago, June 9-11.