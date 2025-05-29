i4F becomes Diamond Sponsor of 2025 Global DIY Summit booth

Lisbon, Portugal—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced its participation as one of seven Diamond Sponsors at the 2025 Global DIY-Summit, taking place here from June 11-13.

The Global DIY-Summit is the world’s leading event for home improvement retailers and manufacturers, providing a platform for networking, collaboration and future-focused dialogue. As a Diamond Sponsor, i4F will be front and center at this gathering of top executives and decision-makers from the global DIY industry.

“We are proud to support the 2025 Global DIY-Summit as a Diamond sponsor,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “This reflects our commitment to the global DIY community by providing accessible, high-quality, easy-to-install and sustainable technologies for indoor and outdoor spaces across all materials. The summit offers a strategic opportunity to connect with global retail decision-makers, build partnerships and expand our visibility in key markets. Our focus remains on delivering practical, innovative technologies that empower all end-users—today and in the future.”

At Booth B7, i4F will present live demonstrations of its latest technologies—including user-friendly drop-lock floor installation systems and clip systems for outdoor decking. At the same time, its new recyclable PET and PP core compositions, i4F CeraGrout—a ceramic-imitation SPC innovation as well as i4F Ceramic Click—a modernize floating floor installation system for real ceramic tiles will be on show. All are immediately available from i4F licensed manufacturers.

i4F’s latest technologies cover drop-lock installation on all materials including vinyl, laminate and wood, as well as real ceramics via i4F Ceramic Click, a patented installation system with the beauty of real ceramic tiles. In an effort to respond to the need for more eco-friendly alternatives, i4F’s latest PET and PP core technologies offer lightweight, durable and recyclable solutions for more sustainable resilient flooring.

Visitors to Booth B7 can see live demos of i4F’s HerringB/ONE drop-lock system—a one-panel solution that eliminates the need for separate A and B panels in an effort to simplify herringbone installation, as well as easing stock management for retailers.

Other innovations include a newly launched outdoor decking clip system featuring 100% accessibility, an invisible profile and compatibility with wooden joists.