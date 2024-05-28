i4F unveils “HerringB/ONE” single panel drop-lock system

By FCNews Staff
HerringB/ONEShanghai, China—i4F has unveiled its new “HerringB/ONE”—a single panel drop-lock system that delivers multiple benefits to manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

“i4F is simplifying the timeless elegance of herringbone across the board,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO. “By removing the need for mirroring A and B panels, overall efficiencies can be achieved. Production processes for our new HerringB/ONE are streamlined and packaging costs as well as waste are reduced. This benefits the entire value chain from global manufacturing to the growing demand for DIY-friendly flooring solutions. Now, homeowners and enthusiasts can install their favorite herringbone pattern in any direction and space.”

i4F’s single panel technology, available via an i4F drop-lock license, features the same drop-lock mechanism on all herringbone panels. This eliminates the need for mirroring A and B panels as well as delivering simplified installation and replacements. The elimination of A and B panels via the new single panel drop-lock benefits the entire supply chain as manufacturers can now streamline production and reduce costs associated with multi-panel boxing, packaging and instructions.

According to the company, retailers are empowered to meet the surging demand for herringbone flooring by offering a super easy installation system. End-users also benefit from a reduction in panel wastage by being able to accurately calculate the required number of boxes according to their space’s surface area.

