Tarkett expands collection of Johnsonite rubber sports flooring

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, specializing in innovative and sustainable flooring worldwide, has expanded its Johnsonite multi-functional rubber sports flooring offering by adding new patterns to its Triumph and Inertia collections.

The new patterns and colorways elevate the design of health and wellness spaces for every activity and fitness level. Olio captures the fluid movement of oil and watercolor paints; Minerality emulates the color variation found in natural stone; and Speckled features small, multi-colored chips for subtle patterning. “These new Triumph and Inertia patterns and colorways are designed to inspire next-level performance,” said Paul Young, senior vice president of product innovation and design for Tarkett North America. “With a coordinated color palette across patterns, the most physical spaces will be as beautiful as they are tough.”

In addition to the new patterns, Johnsonite’s color technology and team of color experts allow customers to precisely match any hue—including both the field and accent colors within Minerality, Olio, or Speckled—for a tailored palette.

With varying thicknesses and endurance levels, Johnsonite rubber sports flooring maximizes budget while covering every area of a wellness or athletic facility. Designed with a 3/8-inch thickness to resist ice skates, golf cleats and dropped weights, Triumph is the toughest, most durable tile in the Johnsonite lineup. The additional cushion helps absorb noise and resist impact on joints, while a closed-cell surface makes these tiles easy to maintain. Offering the ideal balance between performance and price, Inertia’s ¼-inch thickness is perfect for areas that don’t involve heavy foot traffic, free weights or heavy exercise equipment, such as locker rooms, yoga studios and physical therapy centers. Inertia can be special ordered in 3/8-inch thickness as well to help transition between spaces.

“From the yoga studio to the ice rink, our Johnsonite rubber sports flooring is designed to take a beating and still look great,” Young added. “With multiple thicknesses and endurance levels to choose from, Johnsonite rubber sports flooring maximizes budget while supporting every athlete, therapy patient, instructor, and traveler. It’s yet another reason our customers know that Made Right Means Johnsonite.”

Triumph is available in a Square Edge, Interlocking, or SlideLock tile format, which allows a modular, glueless installation that provides access to mechanical systems beneath the floor. Inertia is available with either a Square Edge or Interlocking tile format and coordinates seamlessly with Triumph, its thicker counterpart. Both products are covered by a five-year limited warranty.

Triumph is made with 40% recycled content and Inertia with 33%; both are Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. A product-specific Environmental Product Declaration for Johnsonite rubber sports flooring shows that its cradle to gate carbon footprint is nearly 20% lower than equivalent products in the industry. Johnsonite products are made in the USA with 100% renewable energy. This non-PVC flooring is free of ortho-phthalates, PFAS, and antimicrobials. Triumph and Inertia are also FloorScore certified for indoor air quality. At their end of use, products from these collections can be returned to a circular economy through Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program.