Regupol Revolution enhances Volkswagen HQ design

By FCNews Staff
Reston, Va.—Regupol Revolution was selected by The Volkswagen America Headquarters here to provide flooring that aligns with Volkswagen’s values of innovation, quality and environmental responsibility.

Revolution is a heavy-duty commercial flooring line known for its durability, versatility and eco-conscious design. Crafted from recycled rubber, it combines visual appeal with lasting performance. Its high-density construction delivers resilience and shock absorption, making it ideal for heavy foot traffic and demanding spaces.

The flooring’s sound-dampening qualities help create quieter, more comfortable environments, which are essential for busy office settings. A seamless installation process and broad color selection allow designers to match Volkswagen’s modern aesthetic with ease.

By incorporating Regupol commercial flooring, Volkswagen aimed to enhance both the function and design of its workspace while advancing its sustainability goals. The partnership is said to reflect a shared commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

