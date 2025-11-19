Retailers of the Year 2025

Strong dealer and distributor partners are essential for improving supply chain efficiency. They also help boost customer satisfaction through better inventory management. In the end, these partnerships increase profits for both sides.

This level of success is not easily achieved, which is why the truly successful relationships deserve special recognition.

FCNews’ Retailers of the Year special section shines a spotlight on those retailers and distributor partners who are making an impact in their markets—with the help of their vendor partners.

In this case, suppliers nominated both retailers and distributors who they believe deserved to be featured.

Carpet World Carpet One of Virginia

What Titan Surfaces had to say: Carpet World’s affiliation with Carpet One Floor & Home, including its sister stores, consistently stock Titan’s products and effectively drive sales through their strong showroom displays across their multiple Virginia locations. This high-traffic application serves as a real-world endorsement, and demonstrates the strength of our partnership.

About Carpet World Carpet One of Virginia: Carpet World Carpet One has nearly 30 years of experience serving homeowners and businesses in Chesapeake, Va., and surrounding communities. Since 1996 they’ve built a reputation for reliable service, expert advice and quality installation.

What Carpet World Carpet One had to say about Titan Surfaces: Titan been a great partner. With Titan, we’re getting the product quality as well as the protection, partnership and relationship.

UCX

What AHF Products had to say: AHF Products is proud of UCX for successfully launching Armstrong Residential back in the marketplace in 2025. AHF is proud of the partnership with UCX that has supported the Armstrong Flooring brand since 1909.

About UCX: Family-run UCX, the industry’s second-largest distributor, has a lineage that includes former distributors Wheeler, CMH, JJ Haines, Swiff-Train and the Belknap-White Group. This dynamic distributor serves 4,000 customers across 26 states—roughly 68% of the United States.

What UCX had to say about Armstrong: Since 1860, generations of families have trusted Armstrong Flooring to bring quality, style and lasting value to their homes. UCX is excited to have partnered with AHF to bring the most recognized and iconic brand back into the market.

Derr Flooring

What Johnson Hardwood had to say: Derr Flooring Co. stands out as a true partner and brand ambassador for Johnson Hardwood. Family-run for generations, Derr combines deep industry knowledge with a culture of transparency, respect and collaboration that drives mutual success.

About Derr Flooring: Established in 1922, Derr Flooring is a fifth-generation wholesaler that serves the entire Mid-Atlantic region—from New York to the northern Outer Banks of North Carolina.

What Derr Flooring had to say about Johnson: Johnson is one of our leading suppliers. They source high quality [product]. Johnson has a great leadership team and is very easy to do business with. We very much enjoy the relationship with them.