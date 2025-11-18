Aeterna launches new website, social platforms

By FCNews Staff
Toronto—Aeterna, a leader in premium sintered slab surfaces, announced the launch of its new website along with a full suite of social media platforms designed to bring the brand vision to life. The launch marks a major milestone as the company expands its digital presence and connects with a global audience of architects, designers and design enthusiasts.

Built around the philosophy, “Crafted to Inspire, Built to Endure,” the new website showcases Aeterna’s passion for artistry. It also highlights the brand’s focus on innovation and sustainability. It offers an immersive experience that highlights how Aeterna’s high-performance materials transform spaces while balancing technical excellence with enduring beauty.

“Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects who we are as a brand—precise, elegant and forward-thinking,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-founder of Anatolia, parent company of the Aeterna brand. “Every element of the site, from the layout to the imagery, is designed to inspire and inform. It’s not only a showcase of materials, but an invitation to discover what’s possible with Aeterna.”

A digital experience centered on design and performance

The newly designed website features a clean, modern interface that is designed to make exploring Aeterna’s collections both inspiring and intuitive. Each page reflects the sophistication of the brand’s materials and the precision of its manufacturing process.

Key features include:

  • Comprehensive product library: A full showcase of Aeterna’s sintered slabs inspired by marble, quartzite, onyx, travertine, sandstone, limestone, terrazzo, cement and monochromatic designs.

  • Industry-based navigation: Visitors can browse by industry—exploring kitchens, bathrooms, facades, hospitality, retail and office spaces, pools, living areas, yachts and furniture—to see how Aeterna surfaces perform in different environments.

  • Sustainability and innovation: The site highlights Aeterna’s commitment to sustainable production and cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its mission to create surfaces that are both responsible and refined.

  • Design resources: A digital catalog and technical documents are easily accessible, helping professionals integrate Aeterna surfaces into their projects.

Connecting through social platforms

Alongside the website, Aeterna launched official accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. These platforms serve as creative spaces for design inspiration, project stories and behind-the-scenes insights into the brand’s world.

Through social media, Aeterna aims to build a vibrant community where professionals and enthusiasts can connect over surface design. Followers can expect design trends, project features and sustainability updates that reflect Aeterna’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

Crafting surfaces for the future

Aeterna’s digital expansion reflects its broader vision for the future of design. Plus, that vision merges performance, sustainability and aesthetics into every surface it creates. Each sintered slab is produced with advanced technology that ensures durability, heat and scratch resistance and minimal environmental impact.

“Surfaces are the foundation of every great space,” Elmaagacli added. “With this launch, we’re reaffirming our belief that design should be both beautiful and responsible. Our new website and social media platforms help us share that story with the world.”

