Aeterna launches new website, social platforms

Toronto—Aeterna, a leader in premium sintered slab surfaces, announced the launch of its new website along with a full suite of social media platforms designed to bring the brand vision to life. The launch marks a major milestone as the company expands its digital presence and connects with a global audience of architects, designers and design enthusiasts.

Built around the philosophy, “Crafted to Inspire, Built to Endure,” the new website showcases Aeterna’s passion for artistry. It also highlights the brand’s focus on innovation and sustainability. It offers an immersive experience that highlights how Aeterna’s high-performance materials transform spaces while balancing technical excellence with enduring beauty.

“Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects who we are as a brand—precise, elegant and forward-thinking,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-founder of Anatolia, parent company of the Aeterna brand. “Every element of the site, from the layout to the imagery, is designed to inspire and inform. It’s not only a showcase of materials, but an invitation to discover what’s possible with Aeterna.”