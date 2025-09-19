Anatolia, Aeterna return to Cersaie 2025

Bologna, Italy—Anatolia and its Aeterna brand will return to Cersaie 2025 to showcase their latest contributions to the global design and architectural community. The event takes place here, Sept. 22–26.

At Hall 16, Stand C22-D21, the companies will debut their latest porcelain and sintered slab collections, all produced at Anatolia’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Izmir, Türkiye. The facility spans more than 2 million square feet and reflects an innovative design vision centered on sustainability.

Aeterna: Sinter slabs

Developed as Anatolia’s elevated brand of Colorsync and unglazed sintered slabs, Aeterna embodies timeless luxury, bold scale and innovative material expression. Its latest offering includes 60 sophisticated colors, with more in development, across two large-formats: 160 x 320 x 0.6cm and 162 x 322 x 1.2cm.

At the forefront of Aeterna’s showcase are nine curated inspirations: onyx, travertine, marble, sandstone, limestone, quartzite, terrazzo, cement and monochromatic designs. These materials represent a wide range of aesthetic expressions and performance-driven finishes.

Produced with patented imaging technology, the slabs capture the textures and movement of natural materials while delivering superior durability. The slabs are hygienic, waterproof, resistant to UV rays, fire, high temperatures, scratches, impacts, ice and frost. They also repel chemicals and stains and are packaged for maximum protection.

Anatolia: Porcelain tile

As the company’s flagship brand, Anatolia will introduce its most extensive product launch to date with four new series:

Majesto : A refined stone-look collection with 26 colors inspired by marble, travertine and quartzite, offering versatile elegance with natural depth and texture.

Serena : A collection of grounding, organic textures inspired by sandstone, creating tonal environments that evoke warmth and subtle depth.

Lithoform : Honoring the stratified beauty of limestone in both veincut and crosscut forms, revealing natural layers and textures with exceptional clarity in true-to-nature tones.

Monoforma: A pure, unglazed monochromatic collection designed for minimalist elegance and enduring performance in interior and exterior spaces. Its subtle textures and simplicity create a versatile canvas for modern architectural expression.

Across these series, Anatolia will introduce more than 300 products. The offerings include rectified sintered slabs and rectified porcelain slabs. They also feature up to seven modular tile formats, two formats of 2cm pavers and two sizes of hexagon mosaics.

The collections are offered in a palette of six finishes: Polished, Honed, Silk, Organic Matte, Vintage and Grained. Each finish is selected to elevate the design’s character, balancing authenticity with technical performance.

At the core of the launch is Anatolia’s proprietary Colorsync technology. The innovation aligns surface appearance with the colored body for complete visual harmony. Monoforma, meanwhile, is crafted from unglazed porcelain to ensure consistent performance in demanding environments.