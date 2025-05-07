Anatolia recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAnatolia recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program
Anatolia
Right-to-left: Anatolia Co-CEO’s Berrin Elmaagacli, Cengiz Elmaagacli, Bekir Elmaagacli.

Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia is a 2025 Platinum Club recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. The award and Platinum designation is a testament to Anatolia’s achievements and signals our steadfast commitment to excellent business practices as we deliver innovative design products worldwide.

The Best Managed designation is more than just an accolade; it’s a point of pride for Canadian businesses. As Anatolia continues to grow as a company, it said it strives to foster an empowering and inclusive corporate culture, uniting behind the values that have propelled it to where it is today. Anatolia embraces and is inspired by a culture of diversity, where differences are not only respected but embraced as catalysts for learning and growth.

The company has received this recognition for eight consecutive years. Anatolia was first selected as a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program in 2018 and re-qualified in 2025 to achieve platinum level status for the second consecutive year. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and business practices. This award and platinum designation recognizes Anatolia’s continued achievements and growth over the past several years, notably its commitment to job creation, sustained growth and overall business performance at home and abroad.

According to the company, this accomplishment would not be possible without the visionary leadership of its co-CEOs and the tireless dedication and creativity of its teams all over the world.

Previous article
Industry remains resilient amid tariffs, uncertainty
Next article
Retail case study: Verhey Carpets’ recipe for longevity

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Milat Floor signs i4F drop-lock license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Istanbul, Turkey—Milat Floor has signed an i4F drop-lock license agreement for all its new SPC product ranges. The company will begin manufacturing the new...
Read more
Carpet

Retail case study: Verhey Carpets’ recipe for longevity

Reginald Tucker - 0
Running a floor covering business for 75 years in and of itself is considered an amazing feat by many observers. But doing it at...
Read more
Column

Industry remains resilient amid tariffs, uncertainty

FCNews Columnist - 0
Recent tariff announcements have once again stirred uncertainty and anxiety across the flooring industry, especially among retailers. With limited clarity on timelines, product categories...
Read more
Column

Maintaining a presence in times of uncertainty

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part two) In the previous column, we talked about how to lead through uncertainty—not by cutting back, but by showing up as the clear,...
Read more
Featured Post

Winning at retail: Dealers offer up their best strategies

FCNews Staff - 0
When it comes to enjoying repeat success in the retail flooring business, there are different approaches to achieving the same goals. So much, of...
Read more
News

Wonder Porcelain unveils ConnecTile Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, unveiled its new ConnecTile Collection at Coverings 2025. The ConnecTile Collection, manufactured at the company’s Tennessee...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X