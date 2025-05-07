Anatolia recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program

Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia is a 2025 Platinum Club recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. The award and Platinum designation is a testament to Anatolia’s achievements and signals our steadfast commitment to excellent business practices as we deliver innovative design products worldwide.

The Best Managed designation is more than just an accolade; it’s a point of pride for Canadian businesses. As Anatolia continues to grow as a company, it said it strives to foster an empowering and inclusive corporate culture, uniting behind the values that have propelled it to where it is today. Anatolia embraces and is inspired by a culture of diversity, where differences are not only respected but embraced as catalysts for learning and growth.

The company has received this recognition for eight consecutive years. Anatolia was first selected as a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program in 2018 and re-qualified in 2025 to achieve platinum level status for the second consecutive year. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and business practices. This award and platinum designation recognizes Anatolia’s continued achievements and growth over the past several years, notably its commitment to job creation, sustained growth and overall business performance at home and abroad.

According to the company, this accomplishment would not be possible without the visionary leadership of its co-CEOs and the tireless dedication and creativity of its teams all over the world.