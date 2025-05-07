Industry remains resilient amid tariffs, uncertainty

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnIndustry remains resilient amid tariffs, uncertainty

uncertaintyRecent tariff announcements have once again stirred uncertainty and anxiety across the flooring industry, especially among retailers. With limited clarity on timelines, product categories impacted and the duration of enforcement, this latest development has triggered a wave of stress, cautious stockpiling and growing real or unreal anxiety for those managing overseas inventory, long-term pricing and supporting customer expectations.

Retailers are in an especially tough position as they strive to balance existing contracts and fixed price points while trying to forecast future costs in a constantly shifting global trade landscape. Many are asking: “Do we hold inventory now or wait?” “Should I place that large order for a December project today?” “Will my margins take a hit?” “Should I pivot to USA-made products—if they’re even available in time?” “How will consumer demand respond to a possible price jump?”

These questions don’t have easy answers, and the lack of governmental transparency only compounds the pressure.

In response, some retailers have begun hedging their risk by placing larger upfront orders or looking for tariff-exempt countries (if even open to finding) to fulfill core SKUs. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping for more guidance before making large financial commitments. The reality is, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy in an environment shaped by policy uncertainty.

However, experience is an asset. Those with strong vendor relationships, diversified sourcing strategies and a deep understanding of global logistics are better positioned to adapt. Retailers who planned ahead—by diversifying their supplier base, fostering long-term partnerships and investing in domestic alternatives where feasible—can navigate these disruptions more efficiently. Equally important is having internal flexibility—agile operations, responsive sales teams and clear communication across departments and with customers.

Now more than ever, strategic planning matters. Partnerships matter. Leaning into flexible sourcing options, keeping customers proactively informed of potential pricing or lead time shifts and maintaining composure under pressure will separate the reactive from the silent.

This isn’t the first time the industry has faced challenges tied to global trade dynamics. From container shortages and shipping delays to raw material price hikes, flooring professionals have learned to adapt. This current wave of uncertainty—while frustrating—is just another test of how prepared, resourceful, focused and steady a business can be under strain.

The storm is real but so is the strength of those who have weathered similar disruptions before. In fact, this moment presents an opportunity: to deepen trust with your customers, build transparent partnerships, reinforce supply chain resilience and emerge more prepared for possible future volatility.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the developments and sharing insights as they come. Stay steady, stay smart, stay focused, and as always—stay resilient.

More to come…

Paul Dominie is president of Onn Surfaces, a supplier of a range of hard surface flooring products. He brings more than 25 years of experience in flooring retail, wholesale and manufacturing.

Previous article
Maintaining a presence in times of uncertainty
Next article
Anatolia recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Milat Floor signs i4F drop-lock license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Istanbul, Turkey—Milat Floor has signed an i4F drop-lock license agreement for all its new SPC product ranges. The company will begin manufacturing the new...
Read more
Carpet

Retail case study: Verhey Carpets’ recipe for longevity

Reginald Tucker - 0
Running a floor covering business for 75 years in and of itself is considered an amazing feat by many observers. But doing it at...
Read more
News

Anatolia recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program

FCNews Staff - 0
Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia is a 2025 Platinum Club recipient of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. The award and Platinum designation is a testament to Anatolia’s...
Read more
Column

Maintaining a presence in times of uncertainty

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part two) In the previous column, we talked about how to lead through uncertainty—not by cutting back, but by showing up as the clear,...
Read more
Featured Post

Winning at retail: Dealers offer up their best strategies

FCNews Staff - 0
When it comes to enjoying repeat success in the retail flooring business, there are different approaches to achieving the same goals. So much, of...
Read more
News

Wonder Porcelain unveils ConnecTile Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, unveiled its new ConnecTile Collection at Coverings 2025. The ConnecTile Collection, manufactured at the company’s Tennessee...
Read more

As seen in

May 5, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X