Industry remains resilient amid tariffs, uncertainty

Recent tariff announcements have once again stirred uncertainty and anxiety across the flooring industry, especially among retailers. With limited clarity on timelines, product categories impacted and the duration of enforcement, this latest development has triggered a wave of stress, cautious stockpiling and growing real or unreal anxiety for those managing overseas inventory, long-term pricing and supporting customer expectations.

Retailers are in an especially tough position as they strive to balance existing contracts and fixed price points while trying to forecast future costs in a constantly shifting global trade landscape. Many are asking: “Do we hold inventory now or wait?” “Should I place that large order for a December project today?” “Will my margins take a hit?” “Should I pivot to USA-made products—if they’re even available in time?” “How will consumer demand respond to a possible price jump?”

These questions don’t have easy answers, and the lack of governmental transparency only compounds the pressure.

In response, some retailers have begun hedging their risk by placing larger upfront orders or looking for tariff-exempt countries (if even open to finding) to fulfill core SKUs. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping for more guidance before making large financial commitments. The reality is, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy in an environment shaped by policy uncertainty.

However, experience is an asset. Those with strong vendor relationships, diversified sourcing strategies and a deep understanding of global logistics are better positioned to adapt. Retailers who planned ahead—by diversifying their supplier base, fostering long-term partnerships and investing in domestic alternatives where feasible—can navigate these disruptions more efficiently. Equally important is having internal flexibility—agile operations, responsive sales teams and clear communication across departments and with customers.

Now more than ever, strategic planning matters. Partnerships matter. Leaning into flexible sourcing options, keeping customers proactively informed of potential pricing or lead time shifts and maintaining composure under pressure will separate the reactive from the silent.

This isn’t the first time the industry has faced challenges tied to global trade dynamics. From container shortages and shipping delays to raw material price hikes, flooring professionals have learned to adapt. This current wave of uncertainty—while frustrating—is just another test of how prepared, resourceful, focused and steady a business can be under strain.

The storm is real but so is the strength of those who have weathered similar disruptions before. In fact, this moment presents an opportunity: to deepen trust with your customers, build transparent partnerships, reinforce supply chain resilience and emerge more prepared for possible future volatility.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the developments and sharing insights as they come. Stay steady, stay smart, stay focused, and as always—stay resilient.

More to come…

Paul Dominie is president of Onn Surfaces, a supplier of a range of hard surface flooring products. He brings more than 25 years of experience in flooring retail, wholesale and manufacturing.