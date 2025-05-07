Winning at retail: Dealers offer up their best strategies

When it comes to enjoying repeat success in the retail flooring business, there are different approaches to achieving the same goals. So much, of course, depends upon demographics, local/regional trends, the level of competition in a given market and a retailer’s overall size and scope. However, one common denominator shared by most high-achieving flooring retailers is the need to put their customers first while out-hustling the competition.

In this special FCNews’ annual Winning at Retail section, flooring retailers share valuable tips, observations and tools they have taken to remain competitive and relevant. FCNews contacted successful flooring retailers from around the country to get their thoughts and strategies on a host of topics, including sales, marketing, management and installation. Here’s what they had to say:

Branding is everything

“Branding is essential because it does far more than create a recognizable logo—it builds trust, communicates values and sets your business apart in a competitive market: 1) A consistent brand identity—from logo and uniforms to vehicles and proposals—signals that your company is organized, reliable and invested in doing the job right. 2) In a saturated market, branding helps you stand out. A clear brand identity communicates your niche, strengths and unique value proposition. 3) Repeat visibility of your brand reinforces your presence in the minds of architects, GCs and homeowners. 4) A strong brand often allows you to command higher prices. People are willing to pay more when they perceive a company as premium, experienced or industry leading. 5) Branding isn’t just external. It gives your team something to believe in. When employees see your company as a respected, values-driven brand, it builds pride, accountability and loyalty.”

—Erin Albrecht, J&R Tile, San Antonio, Texas

Financing is the key to bigger tickets

“Change the conversation from price to payment. Customers get exactly what they want because it’s only $12 more a month and negotiation goes out the window.”

—Adrian Rojas, In-Home Floors, Conroe, Texas

Hire the right people

“Eliminate reps that don’t care about your business and growth. Focus on the ones that want to succeed WITH you.”

—Kasey Theberge, Maine Floor Supply and Design Concepts, South Freeport, Maine

Make it easy for the consumer

“Now, more than ever, make it easy for your customers to buy from you. Text them the quote and payment link. Let them pay when it’s convenient for them. Send the quote from your phone or iPad while you’re still in the home after measuring. Close it before the competition ever shows up.”

—Chris Friest, The Floor Doctors, Des Moines, Iowa

Sell the real you

“In today’s market, people aren’t just buying products—they’re buying trust. So whether it’s your merch, your showroom or your social media, everything needs to feel personal, local and real. Also, make it easy for people to do business with you.”

—Chris Rogers, Wally’s Carpet & Tile, Upland, Calif.

Always be assertive

“I am not in the flooring business. I am in the ‘new business’ business. If you don’t realize that you will be out of business. Focus on how you will get tomorrow’s installation and do that every day. This doesn’t happen by luck. This happens from focus on hunting for customers. Go hunting.”

—Brian Elias, Refloor, Farmington Hills, Mich.

Apply the fundamentals

“Three key areas to success: 1) Be involved in your marketing. Enough with lead generation; you need business-generating marketing. 2) Pricing is so important. Not how much you charge—make it easy to give a price. 3) Have a thought-out selling system. Those three strategies alone will increase your profits by 10% and your closing rate by 20%.”

—Jerry Levinson, retail consultant

Employees are your brand ambassadors

“Build your brand like it’s your best employee. Be clear on who you are, show up consistently and let your content do the talking. In today’s market, authenticity and speed matter more than polish. If you’re in flooring, be the authority buyers can trust—online and in-person.”

—Jason Kimmel, ProFloors Wholesale, Hayward & West Sacramento

Let your showroom shine

“Keep your showroom updated with knowledgeable staff, fabulous installers and clean, fresh samples.”

—Carl French, Speers Road Broadloom, Oakville, Ontario

Invest in training your people

“Making an investment in ongoing training and coaching of your sales team only enhances your investments in the other areas.”

—Paul Trau, retail consultant

Develop close ties with your supplier reps

“For reps to be successful they need to understand my business and how our process works. They need to know the warehouse personnel as well as the office staff and sales associates. If they don’t understand my business, how can they help me be successful? They need to understand the problems I have so they can help with the solutions.”

—Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City

Offer competitive compensation

“Higher compensation certainly works, but we’ve also had success with incentive-based initiatives such as offering extra days off for achieving team goals.”

—Tom Heffner, About All Floors, Douglassville, Pa.

Hiring the person, not the resume

“I look for attention to detail, someone who is responsive, who finds a way to ‘yes’ and is knowledgeable.”

—Joel Schreier, Home Carpet One, Chicago

Sell the ‘dream,’ not the floor

“Beyond commission compensation, RSAs must draw satisfaction by helping the customer fulfill her dream as well as the pride in helping the company.”

—Mike Foulk, Foulk’s Flooring America, Meadville, Pa.

Provide praise when warranted

“Recognition is a great team motivator. It goes a long way when you acknowledge an employee for a job well done in front of their peers.”

—Paul Deschenes, Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn.

Incentivize smartly

“For the longest time our associates worked off a draw/commission, with commissions paid monthly. Now it varies depending on store or location. Applicants do not feel comfortable with a commission structure without a firm rate of pay. So, we have been adjusting by location and new hire but are landing on an hourly rate + commission once they reach certain sales numbers and margin.”

—Dough Bertrand, Carpetland USA, Davenport, Iowa

Compensate reps fairly

“We have several plans. Overall, the best and most fair is draw vs. commission. This plan gives the salesperson a ‘guarantee’ and the opportunity to make subtly more with commissions. This is fair to both the company and salesperson. RSAs are in control of their compensation potential this way. Some of our salespeople are on salary; for the right salespeople we have great success with this.”

—Craig Phillips, The Leading Edge, Akron, Ohio

Train, recruit installers

“We advertise on Indeed and do a lot of word of mouth and networking with the local schools. For training we pair the new hire up with an experienced in-house installer as an apprentice. We pay the apprentice by the hour and deduct half of the wage from the installer for the job they are doing. This also works out great for the installer, as he gets a helper and an apprentice.”

—Don Cantor, Lake Interiors, Chelan, Wash.

Don’t skimp on installation compensation

“We establish relationships with the best installers by paying top installation labor rates. The best/better installers tend to gravitate to where the pay rates are the highest.”

—Bob Gaither, Quality Carpet & Flooring, Akron, Ohio

Use social media to your advantage

“We rely heavily on Facebook as our primary social media platform. In addition to advertising, it helps us connect with our community and build excitement around our promotions. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Instagram, allowing us to reach a broader audience.”

—Susan Hadinger, Hadinger Flooring, Naples, Fla.