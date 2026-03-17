Finding your work-life balance

Americans work a lot. Compared to their European counterparts, studies have shown Americans work hundreds of hours more per year than their overseas peers—and take far fewer “holidays.”

Americans live shorter lives as well. Recent data shows the average life expectancy of around 81.5 years for people in Europe compared to about 78.4 years in the U.S. Studies indicate that Americans have higher mortality rates and shorter lifespans across all wealth levels, even for the wealthiest Americans.

Perhaps Americans should take a page out of the European playbook and strive for a more equitable work-life balance. Societal experts say that to find the proper work-life balance, it’s important to set clear boundaries for working hours, prioritize tasks and personal time and learn to say no to new commitments. What’s more, taking regular breaks, scheduling personal activities like exercise and hobbies and unplugging from technology are also essential for recharging and managing stress.

Flooring executives know a thing or two about hard work and achieving excellence in their careers. Over the years, however, many have come to realize there is life outside of work, and what you do in your spare time can make you a more productive and happier professional.

FCNews asked some top executives for their suggestions on achieving the optimal work-life balance:

Mindy Lawley

CEO

Brian’s Flooring & Design

“Over the years, I’ve had to learn it’s OK for the scales to tip. There are seasons where work demands more, and others where life outside the office does. The goal isn’t to make them even, it’s to make them both meaningful. And maybe that’s why I’ve started thinking of it less as work-life balance and more as work-life health. Balance feels like a finish line we’re all chasing and never crossing. But health is something you manage, nurture and protect. It shifts with seasons, circumstances and priorities.

Some days your ‘health’ looks like being fully present at work and crushing it. Other days, it’s stepping away early, taking a walk or giving yourself permission to not answer one more email.

Here’s my truth: Stop trying to make everything even. Focus instead on what feels healthy. For me, that’s knowing when to pour into work and when to pour back into myself. It’s hiring capable people, delegating appropriately and actually trusting them. It’s giving myself the same respect I’d give anyone else.

Maybe we should stop chasing balance and start choosing health because balance can break under pressure, but health builds resilience.”

Pete Rubando

owner

Giant Floor

“Know what’s important to you and revisit it often. Because what drives you at 35 may not be what fulfills you at 55 or 67. With that big picture in mind, here are the day-to-day reminders I rely on to stay grounded in my values and maintain work-life alignment:

The place will survive without you for a few hours. You have to trust the people working with you.

There is always more to be done in this line of work. (Don’t let that be an excuse for why you keep working.)

Take the time off. It feels counterintuitive, but it makes a world of difference in how you show up.

Prior planning prevents piss-poor performance. (The five Ps never fail.) Planning allows you to get more done.

Always ask yourself: Is this the best use of my time?

And remember: Other people’s emergencies don’t have to become your emergencies.

Your time is your most valuable resource. Spend it intentionally.”

Jim Armstrong

president

Flooring Success Systems

“First, identify where it’s out of balance. If you’re working 60 hours a week and want to cut to 40, ask: What can I delegate to save 20 hours? Then build systems that let you hand it off with confidence, so it’s truly off your plate, not just off your desk. Next, decide what you’ll do with that time: Coach your kid’s team, reconnect with friends, train for something big. Finally, protect that time. If you don’t fill the vacuum intentionally, your business will happily fill it for you.

Life is short, and none of us knows how long we have. Picture yourself near the end of life, looking back. Do you want your memories to be a blur of invoices, installs and deadlines? Or do you want to remember the people, passions and experiences that gave your life meaning? The purpose of your business is to fund and facilitate your ideal lifestyle. Build systems and set boundaries so you can live that ideal lifestyle. And, most importantly, give yourself permission to live fully outside of work, enjoying those rewards for which you’ve worked so hard.”

Darren Harrison

vice president

Sunshine Interiors

“After my plane incident (three years ago Harrison jumped in to fly and land a plane at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot collapsed, despite having no previous flight training), you realize you don’t have all the time in the world. If there is an opportunity, take it. My advice is to live your days as if tomorrow does not exist. Because you are not promised tomorrow. We’re not doing heart transplants here, we’re doing flooring. And the work will still get done.”

Scott Rozmus

president/CEO

FlorStar Sales

“I try to manage a healthy work-life balance by focusing on taking my work seriously while not taking myself too seriously. Lots of folks have a tendency to view themselves in an exalted sense, and doing so ends up creating stress not only for themselves but for everyone around them. That’s not healthy. Having a sense of humor is certainly helpful. In addition, it’s great to have interests that are unrelated or largely unrelated to work where one can focus time and energy physically, mentally and emotionally.”

David Whitehurst

executive vice president

Adleta

“Take time for yourself, exercise, block time each week for personal enhancement. Have a social life outside your organization. Time off with family is another important factor in achieving work-life balance. I make a conscious effort to turn my phone off at the end of the day to make sure my attention is 100% on my family.

Make time for yourself with whatever it is. Being able to shift focus from work to other things that bring joy to your life will help you achieve maximum output in your field. Build a strong team around you that supports each other. Having people who can step up when things are challenging will help lessen the stress on one person.”