Attracting the next generation of employees

As the flooring industry continues to evolve—through innovation, sustainability and design—so must its approach to hiring and retaining talent. The next generation of employees brings a different mindset to the workplace shaped by technology, transparency and the pursuit of purpose. More than ever before, flooring companies must think beyond the paycheck and adapt to what today’s job seekers value most in order to remain competitive.

Following are some of the key factors candidates consider when looking to land that next dream job:

A job with meaning

Younger employees who are entering the workforce today are looking for more than a job—they’re looking for meaning. They want to work for compa-nies that align with their person-al values, contribute to a larger purpose and foster a sense of be-longing. Culture, flexibility and authenticity matter just as much as compensation and title.

Path to development

Where previous generations may have prioritized stability, today’s emerging workforce is driven by growth opportunities, work-life balance and the ability to make an impact. They want to see a clear path for development, mentorship and the freedom to bring new ideas to the table. In other words, they want to be part of something that’s moving for-ward, not standing still.

For flooring manufacturers, distributors and dealers, this means building workplaces that communicate openness and in-novation—from the showroom to the jobsite.

The right culture

Company culture has become a key differentiator in hiring. Younger professionals are doing their homework, reading company reviews and evaluating leadership reputations before applying. Conversely, employers are increasingly screening candidates to ensure the employee is the right fit for the company. “When looking at potential employees, they must be a core value fit to our organization,” said Casey Dillabaugh, owner of Dillabaugh’s Flooring America, Boise, Idaho. “Peter Drucker [management consultant and author] is famous for saying: ‘Culture eats strategy for break-fast.’ We interview to our core values—not to our work process-es or job requirements. As such, we rarely hire RSAs with prior flooring experience, but we also tend to have less turnover in the position. The ultimate prize is the culture that remains when you have the right people on the bus.”

A collaborative environment They’re looking for employers that demonstrate collaboration, inclusion and respect. In the flooring industry, this can mean creating environments where voices at every level are heard—whether it’s an installer suggest-ing a new process improvement or a sales rep proposing a digital marketing approach. Encourag-ing innovation from within helps companies stay relevant while giving employees a stake in the business’s evolution.

Purpose-driven initiatives Sustainability and community engagement are particularly im-portant to the next generation. Flooring companies that high-light environmentally responsi-ble practices—such as recycling initiatives, eco-friendly product lines or community partner-ships—send a strong message about shared values.

When a company’s purpose aligns with an employee’s pas-sion, loyalty and engagement rise. This is especially important in an industry facing an aging workforce and a growing need for skilled talent. Promoting purpose-driven initiatives can help attract younger workers to an industry that they may not have otherwise considered.

Fair compensation

The flooring industry’s future depends not only on product innovation but on people in-novation—the ability to adapt to how and why people work. Of course, this also involves re-search to ensure that your compensation, benefits and PTO policies are competitive. While today’s candidates emphasize the importance of all of the above, it still has to be paired with being compensated fairly to attract and retain your talent.

‘Flex’ time

Flexibility also plays a major part. While hands-on roles in manufacturing or installation can’t always be remote, companies can still provide flexible scheduling, supportive leader-ship and a culture that recognizes personal commitments.

Building for the future Attracting and retaining the next generation of flooring professionals takes more than just good intentions—it requires strategy and genuine investment. Companies that prioritize culture, mentorship, flexibility and a sense of purpose will be best positioned to bridge the generational gap.

Using technology in hiring

Technology is transforming how both employers and job seekers connect. For hiring managers, digital tools now play a central role—from AI-driven candidate sourcing and applicant tracking systems to virtual interviews and skill assessments. These platforms make it easier to identify and engage top talent efficiently, especially for specialized roles.

On the candidate side, potential employees are using online platforms, social media and professional networks to evaluate potential employers. They expect fast, transparent communication throughout the hiring process and often base their decisions on how a company presents itself online.

For flooring companies, investing in digital presence—through an updated website, active LinkedIn page and consistent messaging about culture and values—can make all the difference. Technology doesn’t just streamline hiring; it tells the story of who you are as an employer.

Marilyn McSweeney and Lauren Baatz represent the McSweeney Group, a firm that specializes in helping firms find the right candidates. Visit mcsweeneygroup.com.