MSI HR leader joins SHRM executive council

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI HR leader joins SHRM executive council

SHRM Orange, Calif.—MSI named Christopher Courneen, senior vice president of human resources, to the SHRM executive council. The council is a global advisory group focused on workforce strategy.

The SHRM executive council includes senior HR leaders, business executives and academics. Members provide input on key workforce issues organizations face today. The group helps guide SHRM’s research, priorities and member offerings.

Courneen will collaborate with leaders across industries. The group will address workforce transformation, talent strategy, organizational culture and the evolving role of HR.

“Joining the SHRM Executive Council is not only a personal honor, but a meaningful opportunity to represent MSI on a global stage,” Courneen said. “This appointment reflects the strength of our people, culture and leadership and allows us to contribute to the conversations shaping the future of work. I look forward to bringing back insights and strategies that will continue to elevate MSI and support our ongoing growth and success.”

The council’s work supports SHRM’s efforts to address current workforce challenges. It also helps shape strategies for future workplace trends.

Previous article
MSI launches Valgrande tile collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MSI launches Valgrande tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI introduced the Valgrande collection, a wood-look porcelain tile line that features TileTouch Surface Technology. The collection combines high-definition printing with synchronized texture. MSI...
Read more
Featured Post

What sustainability looks like in flooring today

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Recycled content. Biodegradable. Eco-friendly. Sustainability used to be defined by its buzzwords—pieces of a larger puzzle that had yet to take shape. There was a...
Read more
Featured Post

AHF exits sheet vinyl, shifts Lancaster facility to LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products announced that it will cease residential sheet vinyl operations at its Lancaster facility on June 28. The move is said to...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 86th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Four Oaks, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 86th home. The effort supports the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.  The home...
Read more
Installation

CTEF calls for 2026 auction sponsors

FCNews Staff - 0
The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) announced its annual online auction will take place June 8-14. In anticipation, the organization is requesting material and...
Read more
Installation

Brian Preuss named president of AHSG, Commercial USA

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA named Brian Preuss president, succeeding Tony Wright. “Tony has done a great job in helping advance...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X