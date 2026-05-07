MSI HR leader joins SHRM executive council

Orange, Calif.—MSI named Christopher Courneen, senior vice president of human resources, to the SHRM executive council. The council is a global advisory group focused on workforce strategy.

The SHRM executive council includes senior HR leaders, business executives and academics. Members provide input on key workforce issues organizations face today. The group helps guide SHRM’s research, priorities and member offerings.

Courneen will collaborate with leaders across industries. The group will address workforce transformation, talent strategy, organizational culture and the evolving role of HR.

“Joining the SHRM Executive Council is not only a personal honor, but a meaningful opportunity to represent MSI on a global stage,” Courneen said. “This appointment reflects the strength of our people, culture and leadership and allows us to contribute to the conversations shaping the future of work. I look forward to bringing back insights and strategies that will continue to elevate MSI and support our ongoing growth and success.”

The council’s work supports SHRM’s efforts to address current workforce challenges. It also helps shape strategies for future workplace trends.