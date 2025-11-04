MSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Orange, Calif.—MSI received four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. The honors—in leadership, innovation, employee wellbeing and appreciation—reflect the company’s commitment to a people-first culture that “makes dream surfaces attainable” for everyone.Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

“These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone can grow, feel valued and contribute to our shared success,” said Chris Courneen, senior vice president of HR at MSI. “We’re incredibly proud of our team and their passion that makes MSI such a special place to work.”

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize companies with outstanding workplace environments. The awards are based solely on employee feedback collected through engagement surveys conducted by Energage. They celebrate MSI’s ongoing dedication to building a workplace where employees thrive, innovate and feel valued.

  • The Leadership Award honors organizations whose leaders build trust and confidence, listen to employee feedback and use that input to shape company direction.
  • The Innovation Award highlights workplaces that encourage creativity and fresh ideas, helping employees grow while strengthening organizational success.
  • The Employee Wellbeing Award recognizes organizations that support physical, mental and emotional health both inside and outside the workplace.
  • The Appreciation Award, presented in collaboration with Nectar, commends organizations that foster a culture of gratitude. It recognizes workplaces where employees feel seen and valued. The award also highlights companies that ensure team members are appreciated for their work and impact.
Previous article
WFCA hits the road with the “Step Up Tour”
Next article
Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Florim USA earns B Corp certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA announced it has officially achieved B Corp Certification, a global standard for companies that balance profit with purpose. “Under the strong leadership...
Read more
News

Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

FCNews Staff - 0
Reedsville, Pa.—Peachey Hardwood Flooring (PHF), a leading producer of handcrafted hardwood flooring, announced the appointment of Michael Martin as vice president of sales and...
Read more
News

WFCA hits the road with the “Step Up Tour”

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its mission on the road. Launching at The International Surface Event (tise) in January 2026, the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Mastering the exit

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzp-DTx3edc Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

i4F appoints Edith Hermans as chief technology officer

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced the appointment of Edith Hermans as its chief...
Read more
Column

Own your zip code: Celebrity marketing for retailers

FCNews Columnist - 0
Imagine your name being the first that comes to mind whenever someone in your area thinks about new flooring. Not because you dumped thousands...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X