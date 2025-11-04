MSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Orange, Calif.—MSI received four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. The honors—in leadership, innovation, employee wellbeing and appreciation—reflect the company’s commitment to a people-first culture that “makes dream surfaces attainable” for everyone.
“These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone can grow, feel valued and contribute to our shared success,” said Chris Courneen, senior vice president of HR at MSI. “We’re incredibly proud of our team and their passion that makes MSI such a special place to work.”
The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize companies with outstanding workplace environments. The awards are based solely on employee feedback collected through engagement surveys conducted by Energage. They celebrate MSI’s ongoing dedication to building a workplace where employees thrive, innovate and feel valued.
- The Leadership Award honors organizations whose leaders build trust and confidence, listen to employee feedback and use that input to shape company direction.
- The Innovation Award highlights workplaces that encourage creativity and fresh ideas, helping employees grow while strengthening organizational success.
- The Employee Wellbeing Award recognizes organizations that support physical, mental and emotional health both inside and outside the workplace.
- The Appreciation Award, presented in collaboration with Nectar, commends organizations that foster a culture of gratitude. It recognizes workplaces where employees feel seen and valued. The award also highlights companies that ensure team members are appreciated for their work and impact.