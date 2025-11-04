MSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Orange, Calif.—MSI received four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. The honors—in leadership, innovation, employee wellbeing and appreciation—reflect the company’s commitment to a people-first culture that “makes dream surfaces attainable” for everyone.

“These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where everyone can grow, feel valued and contribute to our shared success,” said Chris Courneen, senior vice president of HR at MSI. “We’re incredibly proud of our team and their passion that makes MSI such a special place to work.”

The Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize companies with outstanding workplace environments. The awards are based solely on employee feedback collected through engagement surveys conducted by Energage. They celebrate MSI’s ongoing dedication to building a workplace where employees thrive, innovate and feel valued.