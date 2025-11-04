WFCA hits the road with the “Step Up Tour”

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its mission on the road. Launching at The International Surface Event (tise) in January 2026, the “Step Up Tour” marks WFCA’s first nationwide effort to unite the flooring community, celebrate its people and spotlight the innovations and stories that define the industry’s future.

Guided by WFCA’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for the flooring community, the tour will bring that purpose directly to local markets through a series of live, in-person events. Traveling from coast to coast, the tour will connect WFCA leaders with members in key markets across the country to exchange ideas, tackle challenges and spotlight the people and partnerships moving the industry forward.

“The ‘Step Up Tour’ is more than an initiative—it’s a movement to unite our industry and reignite the sense of purpose and partnership that defines us,” said Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO. “For decades, WFCA has stepped up to serve and strengthen the profession. Now we’re bringing that purpose directly to our members—to listen, to lead and to move our industry forward together.”

As WFCA’s first national outreach effort of this scale, the tour reinforces the association’s longstanding commitment to uniting and empowering every part of the industry—from retailers and installers to manufacturers and educators. Each stop will highlight how WFCA’s network of affiliated organizations and programs, including CFI, FCITS, NFIC, FCEF, FCB2B, WIFI and FCIF, collectively strengthen the industry through training, certification, technology, workforce development and community support.

“The ‘Step Up Tour’ turns our mission into momentum,” added Freida Staten, chief marketing and strategy officer. “By meeting members where they are, we’re sharing resources, amplifying voices and sparking the collaboration that strengthens every part of our industry.”

Tour stops will be announced in early 2026 as WFCA builds on its legacy of stepping up to lead, connect and serve the flooring industry.

Follow the tour and join the movement at wfca.org.