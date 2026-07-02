Johnson Hardwood to service Southeast U.S. market direct

Johnson Hardwood has announced it has begun servicing its Southeast customers direct in the wake of the closure of R.A. Siegel’s operations. Effective immediately, Johnson Hardwood will supply customers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee on a direct basis.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide a seamless transition,” Billy Ko, Johnson Hardwood CEO, told FCNews. “We will fully support the region via our network of warehouse locations to ensure reliable service and consistent supply. Customers will see improved communication, streamlined ordering processes, better inventory access and faster response times. Plans are also in the works to open an additional warehouse.”

R.A. Siegel began its partnership with Johnson Hardwood in the summer of 2023 after the manufacturer severed ties with E.J. Welch Company—the previous Southeast distributor for Johnson.

Johnson Hardwood provides a complete range of hard surface products, including SPC/rigid core, high-performance laminate and premium hardwood flooring. The company also offers private-label lines.