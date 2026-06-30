Tarkett launches iQ Motion homogeneous collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its iQ homogeneous flooring portfolio with the launch of iQ Motion.

Inspired by the character of terrazzo, the collection features a coordinated palette of 16 colors. The palette is designed to add depth and cohesion to hospitals, schools, airports and other spaces that experience constant movement.

“iQ Motion balances classic visuals with state-of-the-art performance, standing up to the realities of heavy foot traffic and constant rolling or critical equipment loads,” said Michael Mathews, senior vice president of commercial strategy for Tarkett North America. “This collection proves that style, performance and responsible design can move forward together.”

Simplified maintenance

Tarkett designed iQ Motion for long-term resilience and cost-effective maintenance. The flooring does not require a floor finish.

Maintenance teams can restore the surface to its original appearance through dry buffing. Tarkett said its iQ technology helps facilities avoid the downtime, labor and expense associated with refinishing.

“No floor finish required means that maintenance teams can work smarter and leaner, with fewer chemicals and better indoor air quality,” Mathews said. “For durable environments and lower lifetime costs, there’s no smarter choice than Tarkett’s iQ collections.”

Hygiene and indoor air quality

Like the other products in Tarkett’s iQ portfolio, iQ Motion supports hygiene and infection control. Thermo-fused welding creates a monolithic surface. The flexible material also forms an integral cove base. This design helps prevent cracks where pathogens can hide.

The collection carries Asthma & Allergy Friendly certification and helps reduce exposure to asthma and allergy triggers. It is also ortho-phthalate-free and FloorScore Certified.

Tarkett includes iQ Motion in its ReStart take-back and recycling program. The company offers the collection in 6-foot-6-inch-wide rolls and three tile sizes.

Acoustic option available

Tarkett also offers all 16 colors in iQ Motion Acoustic. The acoustic option reduces impact sound by 16 decibels. The palette includes neutral shades and calming earth tones designed to support the needs of people throughout a space.