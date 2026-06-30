Milliken launches HybridFORM commercial flooring

Spartanburg, S.C.—Milliken & Company has launched HybridFORM, a new commercial flooring platform focused on responsible design and long-term performance.

The platform combines characteristics commonly associated with hard and soft surface flooring. It offers cleanability, durability, acoustic performance and design flexibility.

HybridFORM also addresses growing demand for products designed with material health and end-of-life recovery in mind.

“Commercial flooring has long required a balance between design and performance,” said Dale Kitchen, research and development director for Milliken. “HybridFORM was developed with sustainability in mind, without compromising the durability and ease of maintenance our commercial customers expect.”

Designed for demanding commercial spaces

HybridFORM features a 100% polyester, single-polymer construction designed for high-traffic commercial environments.

Milliken engineered the platform to support stain resistance and soil release. Users can maintain the flooring through standard cleaning practices.

The design keeps spills and surface contaminants at the surface for more controlled cleaning. This can simplify routine maintenance in demanding environments.

Supporting material recovery

Milliken also designed HybridFORM with material recovery in mind. The platform uses a single-material, PVC-free construction that contains no Red List chemicals. Milliken can reclaim the material through its take-back program.

The company can then process the material for use in new HybridFORM flooring or other polyester-based products.

Gilded Stitch debuts on platform

Gilded Stitch is the first collection built on the HybridFORM platform. The collection applies a woven textile aesthetic to a low-profile, durable flooring format. Its designs draw inspiration from familiar textile patterns.

Gilded Stitch shows how the platform can translate textile-inspired design into flooring for high-performance commercial spaces.

Milliken developed HybridFORM for education, workplace, health care and retail environments. The platform aims to support both functional performance and the occupant experience.