Milliken launches HybridFORM commercial flooring

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetMilliken launches HybridFORM commercial flooring

HybridFORMSpartanburg, S.C.—Milliken & Company has launched HybridFORM, a new commercial flooring platform focused on responsible design and long-term performance.

The platform combines characteristics commonly associated with hard and soft surface flooring. It offers cleanability, durability, acoustic performance and design flexibility.

HybridFORM also addresses growing demand for products designed with material health and end-of-life recovery in mind.

“Commercial flooring has long required a balance between design and performance,” said Dale Kitchen, research and development director for Milliken. “HybridFORM was developed with sustainability in mind, without compromising the durability and ease of maintenance our commercial customers expect.”

Designed for demanding commercial spaces

HybridFORM features a 100% polyester, single-polymer construction designed for high-traffic commercial environments.

Milliken engineered the platform to support stain resistance and soil release. Users can maintain the flooring through standard cleaning practices.

The design keeps spills and surface contaminants at the surface for more controlled cleaning. This can simplify routine maintenance in demanding environments.

Supporting material recovery

Milliken also designed HybridFORM with material recovery in mind. The platform uses a single-material, PVC-free construction that contains no Red List chemicals. Milliken can reclaim the material through its take-back program.

The company can then process the material for use in new HybridFORM flooring or other polyester-based products.

Gilded Stitch debuts on platform

Gilded Stitch is the first collection built on the HybridFORM platform. The collection applies a woven textile aesthetic to a low-profile, durable flooring format. Its designs draw inspiration from familiar textile patterns.

Gilded Stitch shows how the platform can translate textile-inspired design into flooring for high-performance commercial spaces.

Milliken developed HybridFORM for education, workplace, health care and retail environments. The platform aims to support both functional performance and the occupant experience.

Previous article
Floris Koopmans appointed president of Unilin Technologies
Next article
Tarkett launches iQ Motion homogeneous collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett launches iQ Motion homogeneous collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its iQ homogeneous flooring portfolio with the launch of iQ Motion. Inspired by the character of terrazzo, the collection features a...
Read more
News

Floris Koopmans appointed president of Unilin Technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies announced that Floris Koopmans has been appointed president of Unilin Technologies, following Bart Van der Stockt’s decision to pursue new opportunities...
Read more
Al's Column

Succession planning: What’s your strategy?

FCNews Columnist - 0
Small business owners, listen up… Do you know what happens to your business if something were to happen to you unexpectedly? If you answered “I...
Read more
Featured Post

Scholarship program honors rising stars, industry leaders

Reginald Tucker - 0
New York—Two deserving high-school seniors, along with a distinguished member of the local commercial floor covering installation community, were recognized here earlier this month...
Read more
News

Portobello America hosts second Sustainability Week

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America recently held its second annual Portobello Sustainability Week at its headquarters, here. The three-day event ran June 16-18 under the theme, “Sustainability...
Read more
Carpet

Stats 2026: Soft surface dips amid uneven housing market

Ken Ryan - 0
It was déjà vu for the soft surface industry in 2025 as total sales and volume declined mid-single digits for the second consecutive year—dragged...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X