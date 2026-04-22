Milliken ventures into new territory

Milliken, a recognized industry leader in soft surface commercial flooring, is expanding its residential portfolio with new WPC and hybrid waterproof wood products, as well as a new textured carpet collection designed for whole- home installations.

The new WPC collection, called Natural Rhythms, features a thick core construction topped with authentic-looking hardwood visuals. Overall thickness is 8mm with plank sizes measuring 9 x 60. The foamed core construction and attached cushion absorbs footfall pressure while minimizing sound transfer. In addition, the product is protected by a ProGuard matte finish for a realistic, low-sheen look from virtually every angle.

For Milliken, it’s the right product at the right time. “In the residential space, we’re seeing a pullback from SPC at the same time that WPC is making a resurgence,” said Donald Hooper, director, residential business, Milliken. “WPC is a great placement for where the market is shaping up this year.”

Next up is Hybrid Terrain, a PVC-free product featuring a real wood veneer on a high-density fiberboard core. Available in two plank sizes—an 8 x 48 option offering 30 individual wood designs, and a larger 10 x 72 format—Hybrid Terrain offers 20 visuals in a non-repeating, real-wood aesthetic. Each plank is finished with an EIR texture paired with Milliken’s ProGuard Matte finish. Overall thickness is 12mm, including attached pad. The end result, according to the company, is a surface that feels authentic underfoot and delivers a premium hardwood aesthetic at a fraction of the cost of traditional hardwood flooring.

“With Hybrid Terrain you get the look of real wood with the performance of wood-alternates,” Hooper explained. “This product is highly scratch resistant, water resistant and waterproof, along with the unique aesthetic and look and texture of a real wood.”

In terms of product positioning, Hooper said Natural Rhythms hits right at the core of the WPC market—the mid-range. Hybrid Terrain, by comparison, targets the middle to upper end of the market. “It’s for people who desire wood flooring but perhaps can’t afford to buy pure hardwood,” he noted.

Both Natural Rhythms and Hybrid Terrain are sourced out of Asia—Natural Rhythms is out of Vietnam, with Hybrid Terrain currently out of China. Milliken said it plans to bring production of Hybrid Terrain stateside in the near future.

Adam Joss, owner of The Vertical Connection Carpet One, Columbia, Md., is looking forward to expanding its Milliken offerings with the new hard surface products. “Milliken has been a valued and trusted partner,” he told FCNews.

“They are a stand-out supplier, particularly as it relates to their more stylish selections. We’re looking forward to growing our relationship through their hard surface introductions.”

Residential carpet push

Milliken is also broadening its offerings on the soft surface side with the launch of the Third Dimension Collection, which debuts in two styles. Tailored Rib broadloom is a multi-level loop pile for a visually appealing structured surface with a luxurious hand. Frieze broadloom entails a tightly twisted cut pile that creates a relaxed, tactile surface. Tailored Rib comes in five distinctive designs and a multitude of colors, while Frieze offers four designs with an on-trend color palette. Both lines feature Milliken’s PrintWorks Precision Dye Technology as well as the company’s high-performance WearOn nylon fiber.

“Milliken is a leader in digitally printed textiles—specifically broadloom carpet—and we’re known for our capability with pattern,” Hooper explained. Now the company is expanding beyond that niche. “We’ve taken that adaptation and said, ‘How do we take advantage of our capability to create looks that are more applicable to the entire home?’”

A cursory view of the scores of visuals available in the initial rollout of Third Dimension confirms this approach. From the cool, earthy, natural tones of Morning Song, to the vibrant colors of Still Sensation, to the striated patterns of Tailored Tones, Milliken has the bases covered. And let’s not overlook the trendy patterns and textures that define Greco Thread and Ridge and Rill.

“We’re trying to take advantage of our unique capability with pattern and color, in combination with different tufted textiles, to create design and texture that is more of a whole-home approach,” Hooper stated.

Merchandising support

Milliken offers retailers various ways to help them showcase the new products properly. In soft surface, there’s Milliken’s standard display card placement, a nine-card set, along with 18 x 27 samples of the full line as well as 9 x 9 samples. Both a digital and a physical brochure on Third Dimension is available for consumers.

On the hard surface side, Natural Rhythms and Hybrid Terrain have their respective standalone displays. These entail the popular stacker merchandising units along with small display boards of each color and samples and brochures. On top of that, all three new collections can be viewed via the company’s Inspired Designer visualization tool on the Milliken website.