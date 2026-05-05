Retailers reveal A+ flooring products from 2025

The year 2025 may have been a slog for many flooring retailers as they dealt with uncertainty around tariffs and a sluggish housing market. However, these pain points were eased somewhat by a host of winning products that made an impact in dealer showrooms: cut pile carpets, water-resistant laminate, porcelain tile and WPC offerings to name a few standouts.
Following is a sampling of the A+ products from 2025 that drew praise from specialty flooring retailers.
Grande Petronas Oak by COREtec
About the product: The Original has gone to great lengths, 82 inches, actually, with Grande. Petronas Oak features a 30-mil wear layer, enhanced bevels, embossed-in-register texture and cork backing.
“The 15mm thickness and 30-mil wear layer is key when talking about door casing heights and durability. Though on the upper-end price side, this product can help cut costs when it comes to additional underlayment and prep on some jobs.”
—Mitchell Parton
Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home
Knoxville, Tenn.
PureGrain Comfort by Engineered Floors
About the product: PureGrain Comfort touts a bevy of features and is warm, quiet and soft underfoot. The Advantage 7 x 48 and Elevate 9 x 60 WPC lines come with pressed bevels, EIR and angle-angle locking systems.
“PureGrain Comfort was very successful for us. This product, in either width, 7-inch Advantage or 9-inch Elevate, was popular with its natural bevels, realistic look and texture. The natural color line is one of the best in our store. Too often others look contrived, whereas this genuinely replicates a realistic wood visual.”
—John Bretzloff
Barefoot Flooring
Castle Hayne, N.C.
Eden by Del Conca USA
About the product: Eden is a marble-look porcelain tile suitable for walls or floors. Soft coloring and understated marble veining enhance the look.
“This quickly became our No. 1 selling tile. The Eden collection, available in its four options—Portland, Bianco Lasa, Calacatta Lincoln and Blue de Savoie—combines the elegance of marble with the resistance of stoneware, offering versatile sizes and sophisticated solutions for every design space.”
—Mike Hayes
David’s Abbey Carpet & Floors
Knoxville, Tenn.
Classic Elegance by Fabrica
About the product: Classic Elegance is a high-quality residential carpet made of 100% Envision nylon, a pet-friendly, high-performance and ultra-soft fiber.
“A resurgence of traditional patterns including oriental rugs has brought a lot of attention to this traditional cut/loop scroll pattern. Add Fabrica’s ability to customize color and you have a really great-looking carpet.”
—Brett Hemphill
Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets
Costa Mesa, Calif.
Canopy Premium by IFC
About the product: Canopy Premium is designed with a WPC core, attached cork pad and a 30-mil wear layer for superior durability.
“This product line really took off for us in 2025. We do well with better-end goods, so the 9 x 72 x 15mm-thick platform matches up well. They have strong colors throughout the line.”
—Lupe Brookhart
Sterling Carpet & Flooring
Anaheim, Calif.
FuzGuard by Fuzion
About the product: FuzGuard is a water-resistant laminate featuring an AC4 rating, 12mm thickness and 5G locking system.
“FuzGuard gained strong traction in 2025 due to its enhanced water-resistant properties within the laminate segment. Its diverse visual offering supported a wide range of design applications, particularly in renovation work where working within existing parameters is key. It provided a dependable, design-forward solution for both clients and projects.”
—Rebecca Tonowski
BFC Flooring & Design Centre
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Black Label by Karastan
About the product: Karastan Black Label is a curated selection of soft surface products crafted from luxe materials, such as tufted wool, woven wool and tailored loops.
“Black Label has carved out a strong growth position in our product mix. Our designers love the wool options, colors and designs that are available.”
—Tom Connell
M&M Carpet Showroom
Houston
LooseLay by Karndean
About the product: With 13 new looks inspired by wood from around the world, the Karndean LooseLay collection now includes more than 40 different wood and stone designs in a broad spectrum of color tones, providing a stylish option for any interior design approach.
“Karndean, a pioneer in the loose-lay category, continues to impress with its latest LooseLay offering. Our top-performing color in this line is Worn Fabric Oak, and I would strongly recommend anyone take a close look at this product.”
—Coby McDougal
Yates Flooring & Design
Lubbock, Texas
PureTech by Mohawk
About the product: PureTech is planet-friendly, 100% PVC-free flooring made from 70% total recycled content with a renewable, organic core. PureTech features WetProtect with a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty.
“We absolutely killed it with PureTech. It’s super thick so it shows well to consumers, 3x more scratch resistant than other LVPs and has some really good-looking colors; plus, since it’s made here in the USA we’ve had no supply issues.”
—Aaron Johnson
Johnson & Sons Flooring
Knoxville, Tenn.
Missoni by Prestige Mills
About the product: Missoni brings iconic Italian fashion home designs, bold, colorful zigzag, chevron and geometric patterns, to high-end residential carpets and rugs.
“Prestige Mills continues to innovate and introduce on-trend selections like Missoni that designers are embracing. They also provide a good selection of wider goods that allow us to fabricate larger-sized area rugs that our designers are requesting.”
—Tom Connell
M&M Carpet Showroom
Houston
Tonal Comfort II by Shaw Floors
About the product: Tonal Comfort II is a broadloom carpet with a textured design crafted from 100% Anso High Performance Nylon and dyed with a continuous dye method. It has a primary backing of polypropylene and a secondary backing of Softbac.
“The Tonal Comfort II visual in the Shaw Color Wall is set up really well; it made for an easy sell for picking out a product color. Being that it was a nylon yarn, we could really sell the longevity of the product.”
—Ryan Boender
Sackett’s Flooring
Kalamazoo, Mich.
Eternal Comfort by Southwind
About the product: Eternal Comfort is a cut-pile carpet that embodies modern refinement. Its updated tonal and accent colors, from neutrals to deeper, more dramatic shades, are designed to create depth, while a jewel-toned burgundy adds a touch of artistic vibrance.
“We can’t say enough good things about Eternal Comfort. It has a dense softness that feels good on your feet, is at a great price point and wears extremely well.”
—Missy Bakken
DeGeus CarpetsPlus
Rochester, Minn.
NuvoLux by Stanton
About the product: NuvoLux, part of Stanton Design’s decorative laminate collection, features a pressed bevel with an authentic embossed-in-register texture for a realistic wood visual.
“Stanton’s laminate has made a huge comeback in our area. Durability and water resistance has played a huge part with NuvoLux and NuvoMax. With the natural beveled edge and visuals, Stanton’s laminate has made it a really easy sell.”
—Ryan Boender
Sackett’s Flooring
Kalamazoo, Mich.