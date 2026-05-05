Retailers reveal A+ flooring products from 2025

Grande Petronas Oak by COREtec

About the product: The Original has gone to great lengths, 82 inches, actually, with Grande. Petronas Oak features a 30-mil wear layer, enhanced bevels, embossed-in-register texture and cork backing.

“The 15mm thickness and 30-mil wear layer is key when talking about door casing heights and durability. Though on the upper-end price side, this product can help cut costs when it comes to additional underlayment and prep on some jobs.”

—Mitchell Parton

Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home

Knoxville, Tenn.

PureGrain Comfort by Engineered Floors

About the product: PureGrain Comfort touts a bevy of features and is warm, quiet and soft underfoot. The Advantage 7 x 48 and Elevate 9 x 60 WPC lines come with pressed bevels, EIR and angle-angle locking systems.

“PureGrain Comfort was very successful for us. This product, in either width, 7-inch Advantage or 9-inch Elevate, was popular with its natural bevels, realistic look and texture. The natural color line is one of the best in our store. Too often others look contrived, whereas this genuinely replicates a realistic wood visual.”

—John Bretzloff

Barefoot Flooring

Castle Hayne, N.C.

Eden by Del Conca USA

About the product: Eden is a marble-look porcelain tile suitable for walls or floors. Soft coloring and understated marble veining enhance the look.

“This quickly became our No. 1 selling tile. The Eden collection, available in its four options—Portland, Bianco Lasa, Calacatta Lincoln and Blue de Savoie—combines the elegance of marble with the resistance of stoneware, offering versatile sizes and sophisticated solutions for every design space.”

—Mike Hayes

David’s Abbey Carpet & Floors

Knoxville, Tenn.

Classic Elegance by Fabrica

About the product: Classic Elegance is a high-quality residential carpet made of 100% Envision nylon, a pet-friendly, high-performance and ultra-soft fiber.

“A resurgence of traditional patterns including oriental rugs has brought a lot of attention to this traditional cut/loop scroll pattern. Add Fabrica’s ability to customize color and you have a really great-looking carpet.”

—Brett Hemphill

Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets

Costa Mesa, Calif.

Canopy Premium by IFC

About the product: Canopy Premium is designed with a WPC core, attached cork pad and a 30-mil wear layer for superior durability.

“This product line really took off for us in 2025. We do well with better-end goods, so the 9 x 72 x 15mm-thick platform matches up well. They have strong colors throughout the line.”

—Lupe Brookhart

Sterling Carpet & Flooring

Anaheim, Calif.

FuzGuard by Fuzion

About the product: FuzGuard is a water-resistant laminate featuring an AC4 rating, 12mm thickness and 5G locking system.

“FuzGuard gained strong traction in 2025 due to its enhanced water-resistant properties within the laminate segment. Its diverse visual offering supported a wide range of design applications, particularly in renovation work where working within existing parameters is key. It provided a dependable, design-forward solution for both clients and projects.”

—Rebecca Tonowski

BFC Flooring & Design Centre

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada