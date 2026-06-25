NTCA to host expanded July training programs

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its expanded training program for July. The month will feature a selection of 22 free workshops and five regional training programs. Installers, tile setters, contractors, A&D professionals and salespeople can gain valuable insights and instruction in a wide range of installation topics.

Regional training sessions

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are daylong, immersive programs that give installers practical experience with the latest tools, materials and techniques in accordance with ANSI standards and TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation methods. Learn new techniques and how to implement them according to standards.

July NTCA Regional Programs focus on:

Interior Installation of Gauged Porcelain Tile Panels/Slabs (GPTP/S)

Substrate Preparation and Tile Industry Standards for Installation of Large-Format Tile (LFT)

Date Host Name City/State Topic

7/16 Floor & Decor Pleasant Hill, Calif. GPTP/S

7/23 Louisville Tile Distributors Louisville, Ky. GPTP/S

7/23 Arizona Tile Anaheim, Calif. GPTP/S

7/28 Floor & Decor Mission Viejo, Calif. GPTP/S

7/30 Daltile Nashville, Tenn. Substrate Prep for LFT

Class sizes are limited to 20 to guarantee individualized instruction and hands-on practice. These comprehensive trainings include supplies, so registration requires a $50 fee that is returned to participants at the end of the completed class.

NTCA Workshops

Each free session combines classroom instruction, live demonstrations, small-group interaction, catered networking time and a chance to receive prizes and giveaways. Workshops help attendees stay current with industry standards, techniques and product innovations in a three-hour, hands-on format.

NTCA Workshops this July include these topics:

Tile Matters: Best Practices for the Pros

Failures, Could it be Me?

Tile Technology: Membranes

Tile Technology: Adhesives

Foundations of Wet Areas

All NTCA training events are designed first and foremost for contractors and installers but are open to the entire tile industry. Workshops with an AIA designation mean the content qualifies for CEU credit. Those AIA-approved components are added to provide additional value for attendees such as architects, designers and specifiers while still keeping the contractor experience at the core of the training. Broadening education across the industry ultimately strengthens everyone involved.

Visit the calendar at NTCATraining.com to find out more.