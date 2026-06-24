E by Emser Tile forecasts upcoming trends

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsE by Emser Tile forecasts upcoming trends

EmserLos Angeles, Calif.—E by Emser Tile, a luxury tile brand, has unveiled its 2026/27 interior design trend forecast, which highlights a shift toward emotionally-driven spaces, expressive surfaces and intentional luxury.

“We’re seeing a shift away from interiors that simply look beautiful and toward spaces that create a feeling,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design & curator of E by Emser Tile. “Designers are using texture, dimension and materiality in much more intentional ways to evoke emotion and tell a story. The details that once played a supporting role are now becoming the focal point.”

Design directions influencing interiors for late-2026 into 2027 include:

  • Emotional Design: A well-designed space sets a mood, and tactile surfaces, dimensional materials and bold designs help create engaging environments.
  • Nature, Reimagined: While organic inspiration remains influential, its presence is more refined and elevated. Rather than rustic imitation, there is a gravitation toward natural textures and tonal warmth seen through a modern luxury lens.
  • Texture and Light Become Architectural Elements: Statement walls and dimensional surfaces continue to bring spaces to life, and tile is increasingly being used to amplify the depths and shadows that create movement.
  • Pattern Replaces Decoration: Designers are integrating bold patterns and surface geometry directly into the architecture of the home, and decorative surfaces are becoming focal points that define a room’s identity.
  • Authenticity Matters More Than Ever: Artisanal variation and subtle imperfection are valued for the warmth and authenticity they offer, and consumers continue to value materials that feel human, tactile and unique.
  • Wellness and Personal Expression Drive Luxury Buying: The psychology of luxury is shifting consumer priorities toward wellness, comfort, intentional investment and artistic self-expression. Homes are becoming more personalized and experience-driven, with surfaces playing a central role in shaping that identity.

These design themes can be seen across E by Emser Tile’s portfolio, through expressive textures, layered finishes and contemporary interpretations of natural materials designed for both residential and commercial environments.

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