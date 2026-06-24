E by Emser Tile forecasts upcoming trends

Los Angeles, Calif.—E by Emser Tile, a luxury tile brand, has unveiled its 2026/27 interior design trend forecast, which highlights a shift toward emotionally-driven spaces, expressive surfaces and intentional luxury.

“We’re seeing a shift away from interiors that simply look beautiful and toward spaces that create a feeling,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design & curator of E by Emser Tile. “Designers are using texture, dimension and materiality in much more intentional ways to evoke emotion and tell a story. The details that once played a supporting role are now becoming the focal point.”

Design directions influencing interiors for late-2026 into 2027 include:

Emotional Design: A well-designed space sets a mood, and tactile surfaces, dimensional materials and bold designs help create engaging environments.

A well-designed space sets a mood, and tactile surfaces, dimensional materials and bold designs help create engaging environments. Nature, Reimagined: While organic inspiration remains influential, its presence is more refined and elevated. Rather than rustic imitation, there is a gravitation toward natural textures and tonal warmth seen through a modern luxury lens.

While organic inspiration remains influential, its presence is more refined and elevated. Rather than rustic imitation, there is a gravitation toward natural textures and tonal warmth seen through a modern luxury lens. Texture and Light Become Architectural Elements: Statement walls and dimensional surfaces continue to bring spaces to life, and tile is increasingly being used to amplify the depths and shadows that create movement.

Statement walls and dimensional surfaces continue to bring spaces to life, and tile is increasingly being used to amplify the depths and shadows that create movement. Pattern Replaces Decoration: Designers are integrating bold patterns and surface geometry directly into the architecture of the home, and decorative surfaces are becoming focal points that define a room’s identity.

Designers are integrating bold patterns and surface geometry directly into the architecture of the home, and decorative surfaces are becoming focal points that define a room’s identity. Authenticity Matters More Than Ever: Artisanal variation and subtle imperfection are valued for the warmth and authenticity they offer, and consumers continue to value materials that feel human, tactile and unique.

Artisanal variation and subtle imperfection are valued for the warmth and authenticity they offer, and consumers continue to value materials that feel human, tactile and unique. Wellness and Personal Expression Drive Luxury Buying: The psychology of luxury is shifting consumer priorities toward wellness, comfort, intentional investment and artistic self-expression. Homes are becoming more personalized and experience-driven, with surfaces playing a central role in shaping that identity.

These design themes can be seen across E by Emser Tile’s portfolio, through expressive textures, layered finishes and contemporary interpretations of natural materials designed for both residential and commercial environments.