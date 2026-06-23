MSI to celebrate opening of Jacksonville showroom

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI to celebrate opening of Jacksonville showroom

jacksonvilleJacksonville, Fla.—MSI will celebrate the grand opening of its new showroom here June 23. The 10,000-square-foot showroom features flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products. The company invites homeowners, designers, builders, contractors, real estate professionals and industry partners to attend.

“Jacksonville is an exciting and growing market and we’re thrilled to expand our presence in Northeast Florida with this beautiful new showroom,” said Shaun Skinner, branch leader for MSI Jacksonville. “This space was created to inspire our customers and provide them with the products, resources and expertise they need to bring their design visions to life.”

The new showroom expands MSI’s presence in Northeast Florida. It also supports the company’s efforts to provide design solutions and customer service throughout the region.

The celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The event will also include educational programs, networking opportunities, entertainment, giveaways and promotions.

Additional highlights include a real estate event sponsored by D.R. Horton at 4:30 p.m. and an NTCA workshop at 5 p.m. Susan Heffron, vice president of homebuilding for the Southeast at Zonda, will present an economic forecast for the construction and housing markets. Casino Night will conclude the celebration at 7 p.m.

The new showroom features MSI’s portfolio of surface and flooring products. The selection includes Everlife Waterproof Flooring, porcelain and luxury vinyl tile collections, Q engineered surfaces and W Luxury Genuine Hardwood.

Visitors can also explore Arterra Porcelain Pavers, Rockmount Veneers and stacked stone collections. The showroom also carries natural stone and turf products.

The showroom operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

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