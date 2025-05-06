Retailers reveal A+ products of 2024

Much to the delight of flooring retailers who seek variety in their portfolios, the most promising products to emerge from 2024 did not hinge on one specific segment (SPC) as had been the case in prior years. Instead, it was WPC, laminate, engineered hardwood and luxury carpet garnering much of the attention.

The following A+ products from 2024 represent a sampling of standout collections—or expanded product line offerings—that drew praise from specialty flooring retailers:

COREtec Tile

About the product: COREtec Tile is an innovative LVT collection that aims to give homeowners the best of beauty and durability, offering chip and crack resistance, easy cleaning, grout-free installation and uncompromising tile visuals. Raw Terra Cotta (pictured) features a hand-crafted natural design with an 18 x 18 tile visual.

“The looks, style and design of this product are probably the best out there. COREtec really got it right with the looks, which show a good realism with [ceramic] tile. The COREtec merchandising display really shows off the product well; it’s a natural fit for us.”

—Marc Martorano

Avalon Flooring

Cherry Hill, N.J.

Lucky Penny by Dreamweaver

About the product: Lucky Penny I/II/III from Dreamweaver continues to be a top growth product from 2024, offering an exceptional combination of softness and durability thanks to the uniqueness of the fiber utilized in Engineered Floors’ PureColor High-Def Technology. This innovative approach provides outstanding stain resistance and vibrant, long-lasting color.

“Lucky Penny is a beautiful product. The new PureColor High-Def yarn really stands out, and our consumers are drawn to the depth of color and textures in the line. We are excited to see what new innovations [Dreamweaver] will bring to this line going forward.”

—Mike Husby

Thornton Flooring + Design Center

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lamdura Manor by Inhaus

About the product: Lamdura Manor, a new herringbone laminate collection, is Inhaus’ most recent innovation in the laminate flooring space. It features Megaloc Twin, a unique locking system that enables planks to be easily installed into a herringbone pattern in any order (no separate A and B planks).

“We are very excited to launch the new Manor collection from Inhaus. Their herringbone is an emerging trend that adds visual interest and style to any room. Made with the exceptional craftsmanship for which Inhaus is known, Manor offers the aesthetic of high-end wood with the enhanced performance and resilience of laminate.”

—David Whitehurst

Adleta

Carrollton, Texas

SolidTech R by Mohawk

About the product: SolidTech R is sustainable high performance from bottle to floor, with the equivalent of 20 recycled water bottles in each square foot. SolidTech R is acclimation-free and ideal for new construction and three-season homes. The SolidTech R Lifetime WetProtect Gold Floodproof warranty guarantees the flooring will not be damaged by water absorption.

“It’s PVC-free. The fact that no acclimation is required is going to be a game changer as well as the true waterproof nature of the product. It has up to 30 different faces/screenprints, which makes a giant difference as well.”

—Don Lovato

CarpetSource USA

Albuquerque, N.M.

Dockside by Shaw Floors

About the product: Made in the USA, Dockside features modern pine and elm visuals in seven on-trend colors. Designed for homeowners who embrace the beauty of nature with their style, Dockside redefines rustic elegance with its waterproof, ultra-durable performance.

“It’s a beautiful product, priced well, with two or three colors that really stand out. We don’t get too many products that are made in the USA, let alone in Ringgold, Ga., near here. So, it’s exciting to have a product that we can showcase that is made here.”

—Sha Reason

After Five Floors

Powder Springs, Ga.

Habitat by Fabrica

About the product: Habitat is an Envision BCF nylon offered in a cut/loop construction with 24 colors. It comes with a lifetime stain and soil resistance limited warranty, a 20-year texture retention limited warranty and a 20-year abrasive wear limited warranty.

“Fabrica’s always been great at offering a terrific color and styling story. Habitat is no different. We just delivered a large-bordered rug for a media room for a home in Newport Beach, Calif. I am looking forward to installing it on stairs as it will take an otherwise boring staircase and give it some visual interest.”

—Brett Hemphill

Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets

Costa Mesa, Calif.

HQ Living Cushion by Palziv

About the product: HQ Living Carpet Cushion is inherently waterproof with built-in air channels, eliminating the need for scrim layers. Its underlayment features a patented 6-mil vapor barrier, ideal for concrete subfloors.

“At Carpet Now, we love recommending HQ padding to busy families, especially those with two-story homes, kids and pets. It offers outstanding sound reduction from upstairs noise, and our clients consistently praise its durability, stain resistance and overall comfort.”

—Ben Hendrix

Carpet Now

Austin, Texas

Essentials by Titan Surfaces

About the product: Essentials WPC is the embodiment of elegance and durable rigid construction. Essentials comes with eight visuals featuring a 22-mil wear layer, EIR, IXPE attached cushion and Uniclic locking system to provide high performance at an affordable price.

“I love the product. We’ve had zero claims. I live in a small town, and this is a product I can sell to my customers and know that if I see them again in five years their floor will still look good, and they will be happy with it.”

—Matthew Brown

Leon’s Floors

Blairsville, Ga.

Provincial by SLCC Flooring

About the product: The Provincial collection is a 13mm-thick (9 x 60) WPC featuring a super durable 30-mil wear layer and dense waterproof core. Digitally scanned from SLCC’s own hardwoods, the collection showcases an elevated European oak visual with a high precision EIR.

“Provincial is our preferred product when a client seeks a superior-quality LVP flooring solution. Its robust core ensures a seamless transition between various flooring types, and it offers a comprehensive range of realistic color and texture options.”

—Rachel Rodriguez

Kindred Flooring

San Dimas, Calif.

Timbertop by Urbanfloor

About the product: Where performance meets elegance. Urbanfloor’s Timbertop collection pairs the timeless beauty of Western European oak with advanced cross-finger construction and a durable Hevea core. Wide-plank designs and premium reactive stains complete the look—luxury flooring built to last.

“People love it. It’s very rich looking, with a fabulous top layer. To me it’s one of the best luxury flooring pieces out there. And so far, it’s been a good seller.”