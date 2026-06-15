FCITS to host rigid core failure protection training

Denver—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS) will host its rigid core failure protection training here July 14-15.

The course will give flooring professionals practical tools to identify risks early, improve decision making and reduce costly claims and callbacks.

Rigid core flooring continues to gain market share, but installation-related claims remain a challenge across the industry. FCITS designed the training to help attendees identify potential issues, select appropriate products and document jobsite conditions.

Participants will learn about common rigid core flooring issues in the field. The course also will address responsibility when flooring failures occur, proper site preparation and installation conditions.

Additional topics include product selection, relative humidity guidelines for hybrid and SPC flooring products and report writing for flooring-related issues.

The course also will include instruction from manufacturers’ claims managers. FCITS said the sessions will give attendees insight into how claims are evaluated and how proper documentation can affect outcomes.

FCITS designed the training for retail sales professionals, site assessment teams, estimators, installation teams, independent inspectors, claims managers and general contractors.

Certified experts from the World Floor Covering Association and FCITS will lead the instruction. No prerequisites are required. Attendees will earn a certificate of completion.

Event details

Rigid core failure protection training:

Dates: July 14-15

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15

Location: Denver

Registration: $500 per person

Group discounts are available for teams of 10 or more.