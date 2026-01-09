FCITS to bring concrete moisture testing certification to TISE

Las Vegas—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS) announced a new concrete moisture testing certification and training course during The International Surface Event (TISE) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The 4 hour, hands-on course will take place Monday, Jan. 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the show. The program is open to flooring retailers, sales teams, installation managers and flooring inspectors who evaluate or prepare concrete subfloors for installation. No prerequisite is required.

FCITS designed the course for professionals focused on reducing risk, preventing failures and protecting profitability. The training covers the industry’s two primary concrete moisture testing standards: ASTM F-2170 for relative humidity testing and ASTM F-1869 for calcium chloride testing. Attendees may earn a Concrete Moisture Testing Certification or participate for professional training only.

“Moisture is one of the leading causes of flooring failures, disputes and costly callbacks,” said Beth Brown Sorrell, executive director of FCITS. “This class provides hands-on training that helps teams properly test, interpret results and make confident, standards-based decisions before installation begins.”

What attendees will learn

The course combines certification requirements with practical field instruction and covers:

Understanding concrete moisture

What moisture content is and why it matters

How moisture affects adhesives, flooring and long-term performance

Why moisture testing is required

When and where testing should occur

How moisture impacts warranties and liability

Testing methods

Visual inspections and moisture meters

ASTM F-1869 calcium chloride testing

ASTM F-2170 relative humidity testing

Additional specialized testing methods

Hands-on demonstrations

Proper setup for each testing method

Live demonstrations

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Interpreting results

How to read and understand test data

Troubleshooting conflicting or unexpected results

Making informed installation decisions

The session also includes interactive practice and a Q&A segment.

Registration details

The course costs $600 per person. FCITS offers discounted rates for groups of five or more from the same company.