FCITS opens registration for December training courses

Dalton—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS) has opened registration for two retail flooring training courses this December. Both sessions feature the same hands-on curriculum focused on communication, customer satisfaction and installation best practices. The courses will be offered on different dates and at separate host locations to provide flexibility for retail organizations sending multiple team members.

The first session will take place at RC Willey in Salt Lake City on Dec. 16–17, followed by a second session at Ogden’s Flooring Center on Dec. 18–19. Attendees can register for either location.

The training helps retail flooring teams strengthen communication across departments, reduce callbacks and improve installation outcomes. The curriculum aligns sales, installation, site assessment and customer service teams to ensure consistent standards and clear expectations before a job begins. These skills help reduce service expenses and protect profit margins on every project.

Who should attend

FCITS recommends the training for retail sales professionals, site assessment and measure teams, installers, crew leaders, customer service and claims teams, installation and store managers and contractors. Many retailers send multiple team members to maintain consistent standards across locations and roles.

Course topics

Key topics include hands-on training in rigid core flooring applications, common field issues and prevention strategies, determining responsibility when concerns arise and recognizing potential problems early before escalating to manufacturers or contractors. Participants will also learn proper site preparation, product selection, RH guidelines for Hybrid/SPCs and correct use of moisture meters.

Each participant receives a certificate of completion. CFI-certified and FCITS trainers lead the instruction, and participants do not need prerequisites.

The cost is $500 per participant, with group pricing available for organizations registering 15 or more.

What retailers are saying

“We sent our Installation Managers and Customer Service Manager to the FCITS Inspector course to gain valuable education and insight,” said a representative from Nebraska Furniture Mart. “The course was exceptionally well-taught and absolutely worth the investment. FCITS has provided training and ongoing support that keep our staff aligned with industry standards and emerging developments. We plan to send additional team members in the near future.”

Seating is limited. Register here or contact beth@fcits.org for more information.