LX Hausys’ TERACANTO Onyx Pearl wins a Home Reno Award

By FCNews Staff
Atlanta—LX Hausys America announced that its Teracanto Onyx Pearl surface was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Awards.

The award recognizes Teracanto Onyx Pearl for blending refined design with advanced performance. Inspired by natural onyx, the surface features a soft, translucent base with subtle copper veining for warmth and sophistication. It elevates both traditional and modern spaces, from kitchen countertops to bathroom vanities.

Made from 100% natural raw materials, the porcelain surface is heat, scratch and UV resistant, hygienic, nonporous and easy to maintain. Safe for food contact, Onyx Pearl reflects LX Hausys’ focus on durable, sustainable and high-performing design.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

