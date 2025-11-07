LX Hausys America relocates Long Island showroom

Bethpage, N.Y.—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced the relocation of its Long Island showroom to a new space within Genrose Stone & Tile, located here.

The new showroom provides an enhanced setting for designers, fabricators and homeowners to explore the company’s innovative surface materials, including Viatera quartz surface and Teracanto porcelain surface. Visitors can view a variety of colors and styles firsthand and get a preview of the upcoming 2026 Viatera color collection debuting soon.

The LX Hausys Long Island team will continue to offer the same personalized service and product expertise in a refreshed, conveniently located space within Genrose Stone & Tile.

Showroom Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.