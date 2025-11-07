Retailers React: What has been your strongest category in 2025?

By Ken Ryan
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What has been your strongest product category in 2025?

Here are their responses:

“Our hardwood flooring sales have been surprisingly strong; stronger than past years.”strongest product category

 

—Bob Duke

Floor Magic

Damariscotta, Maine

 

 

“Year over year, we’ve seen consistent growth in hardwood sales, and engineered hardwood continues to stand out. Across the brands we carry, it’s highly competitive in both specs and cost. With increasing concerns and warranty claims arising from LVP, we’ve made it a priority to educate our customers on the key differences between LVP and engineered hardwood, walking them through the pros and cons, installation requirements and long-term value.”

 

—Mindy Lawley

Brian’s Flooring & Design

Birmingham, Ala.

strongest product category

“I’d say the product category that has surprised me most this year is high-end carpet—our Fabrica numbers have soared. When we asked our RSAs about the demographics of their buyers (so we can better target our marketing), it turns out it’s the Boomers leading the way. To say the least, we’re super excited—who doesn’t love selling pretty carpet.”

 

—Liz Rivera

FCA Network

Shorewood, Ill.

“Our strongest category continues to be vinyl plank. The main subset of this category is thick, 12mm-15mm wood-look plank. COREtec Grande is our best-selling product within this category.”

—Lupe Brookhart

Sterling Carpet & Flooring

Anaheim, Calif.

strongest product category

“We’ve done a lot of carpet tile this year, which is surprising to me. We had done a lot of vinyl plank in the past for commercial work. People are realizing you can put carpet tile in offices for added comfort and better sound acoustics.”

—Darren Harrison

Sunshine Interiors

Lakeland, Fla.

