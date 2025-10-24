Retailers React: What product/category has stood out this year?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What product/category has stood out for you this year?
Here are their responses:
“Pattern carpets. A lot of people are putting hard surface in their homes and at the same time are upgrading their carpeting areas—master bedrooms, things like that—with something stylish.”
—Don Cantor
Lake Interiors
Chelan, Wash.
“I am really surprised how much the laminate category has taken back market share from LVP. Mannington’s Restorations is my No. 1 product for the year, and sales in Karastan’s laminate—Farrington Crest and Gloriana Charm—are continuing to grow.”
—Eric Mondragon
RC Willey
Salt Lake City
“Fabricated rugs. Home Carpet One has experienced large growth in rugs fabricated from decorative broadloom on both the retail and design side of our business.”
—Joel Schreier
Home Carpet One
Chicago
“We have seen a large increase in flat weave carpets this year in terms of styles. Regarding patterns, plaids are selling well and seeing a resurgence. Both are a little more difficult to install, but we’ve conducted training with the installers that has helped get them up to speed.”
—Tom Connell
M&M Carpet Showroom
Houston
“Wood has made a resurgence in our area. We are doing quite well with wood this year. Customers are interested in the better-end goods that are cleaner, wider and longer. We’ve had lot of customers looking for select grade wood.”
—Chris Cosentino
Hadinger Company of Naples
Naples, Fla.