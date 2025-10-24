Retailers React: What product/category has stood out this year?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What product/category has stood out this year?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What product/category has stood out for you this year?

Here are their responses:

“Pattern carpets. A lot of people are putting hard surface in their homes and at the same time are upgrading their carpeting areas—master bedrooms, things like that—with something stylish.”

 

—Don Cantor

Lake Interiors

Chelan, Wash.

“I am really surprised how much the laminate category has taken back market share from LVP. Mannington’s Restorations is my No. 1 product for the year, and sales in Karastan’s laminate—Farrington Crest and Gloriana Charm—are continuing to grow.”

 

—Eric Mondragon

RC Willey

                                                          Salt Lake City

“Fabricated rugs. Home Carpet One has experienced large growth in rugs fabricated from decorative broadloom on both the retail and design side of our business.”

 

—Joel Schreier

Home Carpet One

                                                       Chicago

“We have seen a large increase in flat weave carpets this year in terms of styles. Regarding patterns, plaids are selling well and seeing a resurgence. Both are a little more difficult to install, but we’ve conducted training with the installers that has helped get them up to speed.”

—Tom Connell

                                                         M&M Carpet Showroom

                                                      Houston

 

“Wood has made a resurgence in our area. We are doing quite well with wood this year. Customers are interested in the better-end goods that are cleaner, wider and longer. We’ve had lot of customers looking for select grade wood.”

—Chris Cosentino

Hadinger Company of Naples

Naples, Fla.

 

Previous article
AHF Products set to acquire Wellmade’s manufacturing facility
Next article
FloorFolio names Eric Erickson to lead rigid and specialty division

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

FloorFolio names Eric Erickson to lead rigid and specialty division

FCNews Staff - 0
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed Eric Erickson to lead its Rigid and Specialty Products Division, which includes SPC, WPC, trims and other product categories....
Read more
Home Feature

AHF Products set to acquire Wellmade’s manufacturing facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia to acquire Wellmade's manufacturing facility here. The...
Read more
News

i4F partners with FET to launch Stair Tread technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced a new partnership with Finished Edge Technology (FET), a...
Read more
News

NWP launches Reclaimed Box Beam collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Vaughan,Ontario—Northern Wide Plank (NWP) introduced its new Reclaimed Box Beam collection. This new collection expands NWP's wood design offerings beyond flooring and wall cladding....
Read more
News

NALFA celebrates successful fall meeting

FCNews Staff - 0
Philadelphia, Pa.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) hosted its annual Fall Meeting in Philadelphia from Oct. 7–9, 2025, uniting industry leaders to advance...
Read more
Home Feature

FEI Group conference touts unity in tough times

Ken Ryan - 0
San Diego—FEI Group chose “America’s Finest City,” notable for its desirable climate and beautiful beaches, for its three-day annual conference. The tranquil setting belied...
Read more

As seen in

October 20, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X