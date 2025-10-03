Retailers React: What’s your outlook for the fall selling season?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What’s your outlook for the fall selling season?
Here are their responses:
“We are optimistic about the next quarter, especially with the potential for an interest rate cut this month, which could stimulate renewed activity in the housing market. While Colorado still faces challenges—with 148,000 people unemployed and a 4.5% unemployment rate—we are encouraged.”
—Bruce Odette
Carpet Exchange
Denver
“There is an uptick in overall business but not across all segments. Retail, multifamily and commercial appeared to be all headed in a positive direction and are offsetting weakness in the builder market for us. With elevated mortgage rates, the softness in the builder market is settling in to be a long-term issue.”
—Craig Phillips
The Flooring Edge
Akron, Ohio
“The recent influx of high-end, big-ticket customers wanting flooring for their new homes here in Knoxville and surrounding areas tells me we have a prosperous Q4 ahead. We are 8% up for the year; with our current trajectory, I expect to finish the year up 10%. Customers are willing to pay more for excellent service/reliability.
—Mitchell Parton
Frazier’s Carpet One
Knoxville, Tenn.
“Our showroom traffic has been great. We have our installers scheduled out well into November and have expanded our hardwood offerings to include Vintage Hardwood Flooring. This brand—paired with our success with Mirage—should bring in more sales opportunities.”
—Karla Wischmeyer
Verhey Carpet
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“We are optimistic for the fall selling season. Year-to-date demand has remained relatively strong with our number of transactions slightly ahead of last year. We have noticed consumers are very value oriented, which bodes well for our operation.”
—Pete Rubando
Giant Floor & Carpeting
Scranton, Pa.