Retailers React: What’s your outlook for the fall selling season?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What's your outlook for the fall selling season?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What’s your outlook for the fall selling season?

Here are their responses:

“We are optimistic about the next quarter, especially with the potential for an interest rate cut this month, which could stimulate renewed activity in the housing market. While Colorado still faces challenges—with 148,000 people unemployed and a 4.5% unemployment rate—we are encouraged.”

 

 

 

—Bruce Odette

Carpet Exchange

Denver

“There is an uptick in overall business but not across all segments. Retail, multifamily and commercial appeared to be all headed in a positive direction and are offsetting weakness in the builder market for us. With elevated mortgage rates, the softness in the builder market is settling in to be a long-term issue.”

 

 

 

—Craig Phillips

The Flooring Edge

Akron, Ohio

“The recent influx of high-end, big-ticket customers wanting flooring for their new homes here in Knoxville and surrounding areas tells me we have a prosperous Q4 ahead. We are 8% up for the year; with our current trajectory, I expect to finish the year up 10%. Customers are willing to pay more for excellent service/reliability.

 

 

—Mitchell Parton

Frazier’s Carpet One

Knoxville, Tenn.

“Our showroom traffic has been great. We have our installers scheduled out well into November and have expanded our hardwood offerings to include Vintage Hardwood Flooring. This brand—paired with our success with Mirage—should bring in more sales opportunities.”

—Karla Wischmeyer

Verhey Carpet

Grand Rapids, Mich.

 

“We are optimistic for the fall selling season. Year-to-date demand has remained relatively strong with our number of transactions slightly ahead of last year. We have noticed consumers are very value oriented, which bodes well for our operation.”

—Pete Rubando

Giant Floor & Carpeting

Scranton, Pa.

 

Previous article
Tile designs focus on personalization, authenticity

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tile designs focus on personalization, authenticity

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Tile continues to be one of the most dynamic categories in flooring, evolving each year to meet shifting consumer tastes and design priorities. In...
Read more
News

Arizona Tile opens new Anaheim location

FCNews Staff - 0
Anaheim, Calif.—Arizona Tile has opened its newest location here. The showroom offers customers a convenient way to shop for both tile and slab products...
Read more
News

LX Hausys America releases 2025 ESG report

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The...
Read more
News

Crossville introduces Portland Cliff collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a brand of AHF Products and a leader in porcelain tile innovation, introduced Portland Cliff, a new tile collection that combines historical...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile welcomes industry veteran Todd Tucker

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, one of the nation’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, announced that Todd Tucker has joined the...
Read more
News

MSI recognized as One of America’s Most Admired Workplaces

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI, was named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces 2026. Ranked using over 4.9 million company reviews nationwide, this award comprehensively...
Read more

As seen in

September 22, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X