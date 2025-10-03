MSI announces new design center at The Mart

Chicago—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has opened a new design center here at The Mart, Chicago’s iconic hub for design showrooms. The space highlights MSI’s latest surface solutions, offering an immersive experience with cutting-edge materials, trend-forward designs and versatile applications.

“MSI is thrilled to be part of THE MART, where the design community gathers to explore what’s next in architecture and interiors,” said Raj Shah, CEO. “Our presence here will showcase how MSI surfaces can transform both residential and commercial spaces, giving designers and clients a wide spectrum of choices that combine beauty, durability and affordability.”

The Mart features more than 250 design showrooms representing some of the industry’s most influential brands. The location provides a destination where professionals and design-driven consumers can discover emerging trends and inspiring products. MSI invites architects and designers to visit and experience its newest collections firsthand. They can explore innovative surfaces and find fresh inspiration for upcoming projects.

The showroom will display more than 250 of MSI’s premium products, including luxury vinyl tile, porcelain, countertops, turf and hardscape. Collections such as Everlife Studio and Laurel Reserve redefine the luxury vinyl flooring category with wide planks, advanced durability technologies and authentic visuals. Visitors can also explore the Exotika Collection and the award-winning Malahari Collection, both showcasing MSI’s porcelain tile innovation. MSI will also feature premium natural stone countertops and quartz surfaces from the domestically sourced Q Studio. In addition, MSI will present a wide range of mosaics and wall tiles. Samples of all products will be available for takeaway to help designers and clients bring their visions to life.

Customers can visit MSI’s new showroom at The Mart, Floor 01, Suite 163-C. Hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.