2025 Annual Product Guide now live

One year it was the COVID-19 pandemic; another year it was a global supply chain slowdown. This year the big story has been the uncertainty of tariffs on imported goods.

No matter the situation, however, the flooring industry seems to find a way to navigate around the biggest obstacles.

FCNews’ 2025 Annual Product Guide is a testament to the resiliency of flooring manufacturers as a record 126 products are highlighted; these offerings are intended to stand tall in a crowded marketplace and help flooring retailers turn a profit.

This year’s guide features 32 suppliers who are showcasing their latest/greatest—from waterproof laminate to wool carpets. As is usually the case, the list of suppliers encompasses the flooring ecosystem, from the industry’s largest manufacturers to smaller suppliers looking to create a meaningful space in the market.

One of those niche-oriented companies is M-D Pro, which is new to the Annual Product Guide, albeit a long-standing flooring accessories company that provides installation products to contractors. Among its newest introduction is Prova Flex, a fast, reliable underlayment that delivers strength, flexibility and efficiency. Its single-pass scrim layer is designed to speed up installation while its bottom fleece layer prevents tile cracking from substrate shifts.

Seneca, a Roppe brand, specializes in transitions like T-moldings and stair nosings. Threshold, for example, allows for a smooth transition between two types of flooring, such as a room with solid flooring into a room with carpet.

Another newcomer is Denali Hardwood, a brand of R&J Flooring Supply, which showcased its flagship Apogee collection. Apogee features prime-grade European oak in 9 1/2-inch-wide planks, lengths up to 87 inches and a 4mm wear layer.

These first-time Product Guide participants are joined by the most recognizable names in the industry: Mohawk, Shaw and Engineered Floors. Mohawk is touting some of its household sub-brands, including 2025 hit SolidTech R, which takes PVC-free flooring to a new standard, combining natural stone with the equivalent of 20 recycled water bottles per square foot. Shaw shined a light on some of its successful brands, including Anderson Tuftex. AT debuted its wool line, Heirloom, which blends natural fibers to create timeless, textured pieces.

Engineered Floors, meanwhile, trotted out four of its signature offerings. Prismatic I/II/III carpet is a textured cut pile product that was a Best of Surfaces winner in 2025. It features PureColor High-Def technology, incorporating up to 24 colors into each fiber.

On the hard surface side, laminate products with water-resistant properties continue to show up in increasing numbers. A case in point is Provenza’s Modessa laminate featuring Water Block Technology. It also comes with an EIR texture and enhanced four-sided pressed bevel edge.

FCNews’ 2025 Annual Product Guide promotes the latest and greatest offerings from industry players representing all categories. Each manufacturer that chose to participate in this special issue had the opportunity to submit photos and descriptions of recently introduced products or top sellers. The goal here is that they not only stay on your radar when offering options to the consumer, but that they also earn placement on your showroom floor.

See the full Guide here.