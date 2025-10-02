Tile designs focus on personalization, authenticity

Tile continues to be one of the most dynamic categories in flooring, evolving each year to meet shifting consumer tastes and design priorities. In 2025, the focus is on personalization: tile is being used not only for durability and performance but also as a canvas for creativity in the home.

One major design trend this year within that personalization theme is the focus on tantalizing texture to create a sense of livability within a space. Crossville’s Sand Garden reflects this trend exactly. Dry gardens and the meditative simplicity of raked sand inspire the collection. The line aims to enhance both visual appeal and sensory experience. Its innovative textured finish features a hyper-realistic fusion of texture and graphic, made possible by Crossville’s new Visual Touch technology.

MSI’s Girona Collection is another such example. The porcelain tiles feature TileTouch Surface Technology for a tactile texture, showcasing a shell stone design inspired by fossilized seashells and marine life. The line also features intricate organic patterns, neutral tones and a refined lappato finish—combining matte texture with a delicate sheen—with sizes ranging from 12 x 24 to 48 x 48 and 3 x 3.

Color continues to be one of the most powerful trends in tile design. It helps consumers see themselves reflected within their personal spaces. Soft neutrals still carry weight. However, there is a growing appetite for saturated hues—deep greens, warm terracottas, moody blues and rich jewel tones.

Take Shaw’s Tetra line, which is designed to transform any space into a vibrant work of art. Tetra is available in eight colors and a playful mix of shapes. Options include a 3D hexagon, elongated fan, 5 x 6 hexagon, square and decorative 5 x 6 hexagon. Together, these formats offer endless design possibilities. Crafted in durable porcelain with matte and multi finishes, Tetra is suitable for floors and walls.

Another major trend this year was the artisanal or handcrafted look. Arto Brick’s Artillo Arch Set is one such example. Available two sizes, 15 colors and two textures (limestone and standard concrete), the collections features that handcrafted look.