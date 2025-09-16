Personalization aims to take tile to the next level

The growing demand for personalization in tile flooring is more than a passing trend—it’s a shift in how consumers think about their spaces. Over the past decade, and especially in the last five years, homeowners have moved beyond one-size-fits-all solutions and are embracing interiors that reflect their individual tastes, values and lifestyles. In fact, personalization has evolved from a niche preference to a full-fledged design movement.

“The desire for personalization has grown steadily over the past 20 years, but it’s really taken off in the last five to 10 years,” said Dayna Holleyman, design manager of product marketing for Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean. “People no longer want generic spaces—they want their homes to reflect who they are. Homeowners are more focused now on creating spaces that feel personal, meaningful and uniquely their own.”

Terri Marion, product manager at Crossville, agreed, noting: “Tile is a really dynamic and wonderful medium for personalization, and the personalization domain has been growing at least over the last decade. People have grown accustomed to making things feel tailored to them. I think for the younger people it’s all they know. So that mindset has extended into their home spaces.”

The inspiration

The rise of digital culture has driven this evolution in consumer behavior, with social media platforms providing endless inspiration and raising the bar for uniqueness in design. “Social media has played a significant role in inspiring consumers with fresh ideas for home design,” said Lynda Portelli, VP sales and marketing, Imagine Tile.

Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI, agreed, noting, “Social platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have amplified this demand, empowering consumers to curate and showcase their unique aesthetic preferences. In the home design space specifically, people are increasingly interested in creating spaces that feel personal and expressive—moving away from ‘one-size-fits-all’ solutions.”

The pandemic only deepened this desire for personalization. As people spent more time at home, they began to reassess how their spaces function and feel. “Personalization is about design that works for the individual,” said Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications, Emser Tile.

“Today’s consumers want spaces that express who they are, moving beyond generic looks in favor of interiors that align with their style, habits and well-being. This desire for personalization accelerated during the pandemic, when remote work shined a light on how homes feel and function.”

Technology has also played a major role in making customization more accessible. Visualization tools and digital design platforms allow homeowners to preview layouts, patterns and colors before making a final decision—reducing risk while boosting creativity. All of this has contributed to a noticeable uptick.

The medium

Tile has proven itself to be one of the strongest mediums for personalization in the home. With its versatility in design, it allows homeowners to create spaces that reflect their individual style while maintaining durability and functionality. “

Tile stands out in the personalization trend because it’s incredibly versatile,” Dal-Tile’s Holleyman said. “Unlike carpet or wood, tile comes in almost any color, texture or pattern and works well both indoors and outdoors. From glossy, hand-painted looks to matte cement styles or custom prints, tile fits a wide range of design preferences. It also offers flexible layout options—like herringbone, chevron or mosaic—making it easy to create a truly personalized space.”

Emser’s Greene agreed, adding, “Whether someone is drawn to bold graphic statements and dimensional tile or prefers the luxurious look of marble, tile allows for your creative freedom. It also adapts to different lifestyles, for instance: stain-resistant finishes for busy households, slip resistance for aging in place or artisan details for those who value handcrafted design.”

The location

Luckily for those who turn to tile, the category is not only versatile in its design but in its application as well. Tile is the only flooring category that clads floors, walls and countertops, and installs indoors or outdoors. As such, a variety of opportunity is available to those who choose to design with tile.

“Personalization thrives in high-impact, functional spaces— making kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor areas and entryways especially conducive to this trend,” MSI’s Pereira said. “Kitchens and bathrooms provide an intimate setting to showcase creativity through textured and patterned floors viewed everyday by the designer. Homeowners are increasingly designing outdoor living spaces, such as patios and pool areas, as extensions of the home. They use coordinating indoor porcelain tiles to make indoor and outdoor spaces flow seamlessly, creating a unified and personalized design. They also personalize entryways and mudrooms with bold porcelain to create memorable first impressions.

“These spaces blend visibility and function, making them ideal for surface choices that reflect individual style and lifestyle needs,” Pereira said.