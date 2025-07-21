Emser Tile launches Emser Rewards program

Los Angeles—Emser Tile recently launched Emser Rewards, a new loyalty program created exclusively for independent contractors and installers. This initiative was made to reward Emser’s residential trade customers for their continued partnership and product purchases with an easy-to-use points-based system as well as exclusive promotional opportunities.

“We created Emser Rewards to show our appreciation for the contractors and installers who are the backbone of our business,” said Jim Parello, executive vice president at Emser Tile. “It’s a way to give back to the professional partners who choose Emser every day and help them get even more out of their partnership with us.”

Eligible participants earn one point for every dollar spent on material purchases through their Emser account. Points are updated monthly and can be redeemed for a wide variety of merchandise, tools, trips and experiences. Special promotions throughout the year also allow contractors to multiply their points—sometimes up to 4x—offering even more value for routine purchases. Enrollment is quick and free of cost, requiring only a valid Emser account number.

At this time, the program is open to owner/operator contractors and installers under specific account types.