LX Hausys hosts showroom preview event

By FCNews Staff
LX Hausys showroom Charlotte, N.C.—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, just hosted an exclusive preview event this week to celebrate the opening of its new showroom and warehouse here. The event welcomed local designers, fabricators, distributors and trade professionals for a first look at the intentionally designed space as well as its range of U.S.-made Viatera quartz surface products.

“Charlotte continues to be one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the Southeast and is a natural fit for LX Hausys,” said Stephanie Skelton, territory manager for North Carolina and South Carolina. “We’re excited for designers and others to experience our brand and our innovative products firsthand to see how we can make their design dreams a reality.”

The new showroom is said to reflect the company’s ongoing expansion nationwide. At 2,000 square feet, visitors can experience more than 15 full-size slabs of the company’s most popular Viatera quartz products—including the Minuet, Etude and Calacatta Suprema colors. Additionally, a conference room is available for private meetings and collaborative design sessions.

The showroom is connected to a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which is replenished frequently with product from the company’s main distribution center in Georgia. This enables customer delivery within three days—faster than the traditional industry timeline of five to seven days. Additionally, the company’s direct-to-customer delivery is handled by a new LX Hausys-branded truck and serves fabrication customers within a 100-mile radius, reaching fast-growing markets such as Raleigh, Greensboro and Greenville, S.C.

During the preview event, guests were greeted by LX Hausys executives with light refreshments and beverages from local vendors. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the territory sales representative and residential sales representative, who were on hand to explain the company’s surfacing innovations, including the NeoQ and TrueView technologies. These technologies are designed to offer enhanced through-body veining, coloration, depth and definition. A formal grand opening is planned for later this year.

