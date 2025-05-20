LX Hausys introduces new quartz and solid surface designs

Atlanta—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, introduced new quartz and solid surface designs during a special customer event here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More than 250 guests attended the event, which featured additions to the Viatera Quartzite and Suprema collections, along with two new colors added to the Himacs Calacatta collection.

Among the highlights was the debut of Taj Duna, a Viatera Quartzite collection color inspired by the timeless elegance of Taj Mahal quartzite. Featuring warm, earthy tones and soft veining, Taj Duna is made with NeoQ00 technology, LX Hausys’s low-silica innovation that uses up to 90% recycled materials while maintaining high visual quality. It also features TrueView technology, delivering enhanced realism with lifelike clarity and depth. Additionally, it incorporates Thru Vein technology, an innovation that carries the pattern consistently across the face and edges of the slab—an industry advancement that elevates the natural look of quartz surfaces. Taj Duna is one of only two Viatera colors to include both TrueView and Thru Vein technologies, joining Crystallo Glace.

Also on display was Cloud Ridge, an enhanced Viatera Suprema collection color. Inspired by the serenity of cloud-covered mountain landscapes, Cloud Ridge features a warm off-white base with intricate brown veining. The refreshed design offers greater visual depth and a more natural appearance. Cloud Ridge is made in the United States, will enter full production in June, and will be available in polished 63-by-130-inch slabs in 2- and 3-centimeter thicknesses. It also features NeoQ technology.

“Displaying the latest on-trend looks, these new colors are a testament to LX Hausys’s U.S.-based design and manufacturing capabilities,” said Martha Wakelin, creative director at LX Hausys. “From serene, nature-inspired aesthetics to advanced low-silica and through-body technologies, these designs meet the diverse needs of today’s residential and commercial spaces. We’re proud to showcase them in such an iconic setting.”

LX Hausys also introduced two new HIMACS solid surface colors, both joining the Calacatta collection:

Calacatta Albero is inspired by the sunlit albero sand of Andalusia, reflecting its warm, golden charm. Featuring a creamy base with earthy-toned thin veins and subtle, sweeping wide veins, the design creates a natural, inviting aesthetic. Calacatta Albero is available in a 30-by-145-inch dimension with a one-half-inch thickness.

Calacatta Costa captures the serene beauty of a seashore, where gentle ocean waves create smooth, random patterns in white sand. Featuring a soft white base with gray veins of varying thicknesses, it exudes natural elegance suited for backsplashes, islands and vanity tops. Calacatta Costa is available in a 30-by-145-inch dimension with a one-half-inch thickness.

Both Himacs colors are the first Calacatta designs to be manufactured at the company’s Georgia facility. They also represent the first in the collection to feature both wide and thin veining, adding new visual range to the line.

All U.S.-made Viatera colors showcased at the event, including Cloud Ridge, are produced at LX Hausys’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Ga., which began operations in 2010.