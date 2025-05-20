Success story in adopting industry-specific software

Dan Frederick and Dan Schrickel of D&R Commercial Flooring, Middleburg Heights, Ohio, had been loyal Measure Square customers for several years. But when it came to managing data and streamlining operations, they needed more than takeoff tools.

They had tried generic CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot, but neither fit their workflow. What they required was a system that could reduce data entry, centralize information and integrate directly with their estimating tools.

MeasureSquare CRM gave them exactly what they were looking for. Unlike the generic platforms they tested, MeasureSquare CRM delivered a direct connection between takeoff, product import and estimating—plus the ability to manage all the tasks in between. That alone was a game changer.

“It lets us eliminate multiple applications and focus on the CRM, the projects, the companies and the clients,” Frederick explained.

Another benefit was replacing their Excel “green sheet” with a digital version inside MeasureSquare CRM. They previously used the green sheet to manually log project data and pass it from sales to estimating.

“We built an electronic version of our green sheet in MeasureSquare CRM,” Schrickel noted. “Now, we’ve tied that into a pipeline around the estimating process.”

The result? Greater visibility across teams. Estimators now work directly in MeasureSquare CRM, which feeds into the sales forecast pipeline, thereby eliminating redundancy and reducing errors.

“Before, sales didn’t always have time to log projects into the forecast,” Schrickel recalled. “Now, we’re capturing more projects and making better forecasts.”

Once a takeoff is completed in MeasureSquare 8 Commercial, it’s imported into MeasureSquare CRM with a click—bringing all product data with it. Grouping items by manufacturers helps streamline vendor communication.

The D&R team also built pre-formatted emails that pull project details straight from MeasureSquare CRM fields, helping vendors respond faster.

“It cuts their time down by 80%,” Frederick explained. “It’s efficient, easy to manage and helps us keep everything in one place.”

While their project managers haven’t adopted MeasureSquare CRM just yet, sales and estimating teams are already connecting the dots across projects, clients and stakeholders.

“You stop thinking about jobs in isolation; you start to see patterns like which architects appear on multiple projects or which GCs are collaborating more than you realized,” Schrickel explained. “That helps us present differently and support clients in a more holistic way.”

In short, MeasureSquare CRM helps them move from being reactive subcontractors to proactive partners—building stronger relationships and making smarter decisions. “You’re constantly improving,” Frederick said. “We don’t see that with most proprietary tools in the flooring space. You don’t just talk—you act, prioritize and push forward. That’s why we’re here, and we know there’s a lot more to come.”

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp., a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company founded in 2002. He may be reached at steven@measuresquare.com.