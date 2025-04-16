LX Hausys’ ForestFusion collection wins 2024 Good Design award

Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, has been recognized for its ForestFusion Collection with a 2024 Good Design award in the floor and wall covering category. This esteemed award—presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies—is meant to celebrate outstanding design and innovation across various industries. This year marked the 75th anniversary of the Good Design Awards, which has received thousands of submissions from leading designers and manufacturers across 56 countries.

According to the company, the ForestFusion Collection is a testament to its commitment to blending cutting-edge engineering with nature-inspired aesthetics. As a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) product, ForestFusion features the brand’s TrueMatte technology, meant to enhance the authentic beauty of wood while delivering superior durability and performance for multifamily interiors.

“We are honored that ForestFusion has been recognized by the Good Design Awards,” said Steve DeCarlo, HFLOR vice presidents at LX Hausys America. “To be selected by a jury of esteemed designers, architects and industry experts reinforces our commitment to design excellence. This award reflects our dedication to developing innovative, trend-forward LVT designs that not only inspire but also set new standards in flooring aesthetics.”

The ForestFusion Collection showcases 12 diverse hues that aim to reflect the richness of natural elements, offering enhanced color and pattern clarity through LX Hausys’ advanced TrueMatte finish. Engineered to be high-performance, ForestFusion includes a 12-mil wear layer and a durable 2mm thickness. The collection’s glue-down installation system and lifetime residential warranty makes it an ideal solution for multifamily and commercial applications.

In addition to TrueMatte, this year LX Hausys is integrating its TrueFit and TrueQuiet technologies into ForestFusion as well as other select flooring collections. TrueFit offers enhanced dimensional stability and resistance to temperature variations, while TrueQuiet delivers acoustic performance for improved comfort in shared spaces.