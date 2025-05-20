NALFA unveils redesigned website

Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has recently launched its newly redesigned website. With a modern design, updated navigation and enhanced content, the new platform is said to reinforce NALFA’s commitment to advancing the laminate flooring industry by delivering value to manufacturers, retailers, inspectors and consumers.

The redesigned site is meant to makes it easier than ever for visitors to learn about NALFA’s certification programs—including the rigorous LF-01 standard and water resistance testing while also offering clearer guidance for companies seeking certification. A centralized hub of information has been created to support industry professionals, along with simplified access to documents, standards and certification requirements.

For NALFA members, the site introduces an updated Member Portal where users can manage their profiles, download key materials and stay current on industry trends. The site also includes expanded educational resources such as an updated FAQ section, tips for retailers, as well as new insights into laminate flooring’s sustainability profile.

“Our new website reflects NALFA’s dedication to providing valuable resources and fostering collaboration within the laminate flooring community,” said Tom Wright, NALFA president and VP of product management and innovation at Mohawk Industries. “This platform not only showcases our members’ commitment to product quality and innovation but also serves as a hub for industry engagement and education on the many benefits of laminate flooring.”

According to the company, the renovated site also highlights its evolving focus on sustainability, advocacy and strategic growth—three pillars central to the association’s long-term vision.