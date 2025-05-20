Corporate sustainability: Thinking bigger than simply ‘going green’

In the world of consumer goods, the idea of sustainability can mean different things to different people. Most notably, there’s a common misconception—in the floor covering industry and among consumers—that it refers only to products that are “green” or “eco-friendly.”

While environmental stewardship is a primary element of corporate sustainability, there are two other considerations:

Social impact: Ensuring safe, fair working conditions throughout the supply chain and the safety of products for consumers.

Economic growth: Operating a strong business that provides economic security for employees and families.

Corporate sustainability strikes a balance between the three, and businesses are tasked with identifying how to achieve the “sweet spot” where they intersect. At Karndean, we subscribe to this widely adopted definition of sustainability: Development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

Rethinking ‘eco-friendly’

While end-of-life product recycling presents technical and logistical challenges, many types of flooring—including LVT—are made with recycled content. Durable, high-quality flooring also can reduce impact on the waste stream relative to less durable flooring options, in addition to reducing resources needed to manufacture, transport and install replacement flooring.

That said, floor covering manufacturers are wise to think beyond the products they sell in pursuing sustainability initiatives. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions caused by burning fossil fuels, which contribute to human-caused climate change, is one important strategy for making a meaningful difference. From manufacturing facilities to the transportation of products, to corporate offices and warehouses, there are opportunities across the supply chain to reduce consumption and/or transition to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal and hydro.

At Karndean, we’re proud that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an international climate-action organization, has approved our targets for greenhouse gas emissions reductions: 42% by 2030.

In the showroom

There’s no doubt about it—more consumers are mindful of sustainability than five or 10 years ago. That’s why it’s so important for flooring retailers to understand the concept more holistically, empowering them with additional expertise in conversations with customers.

At the same time, retailers should be wary of supplier “greenwashing,” which is deceptive marketing that can mislead customers about the degree to which a company’s products or operations are sustainable. It is incumbent on everyone in our industry to ensure that all marketing claims are substantiated.

Creating change for the better—together

Sustainability is a journey, and there are no shortcuts. Now is the time for everyone to take bigger steps—for the health of the planet and the well-being of people.

Jamie Shaw is Karndean Designflooring’s global head of sustainability. He has more than 20 years of experience in sustainability roles for a variety of organizations. He also serves as a tutor for the Cambridge (England) Institute of Sustainable Leadership.