Karndean becomes first Anti-Greenwash Charter U.S. signatory

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has taken the lead in adopting marketing best practices, becoming the first U.S. signatory with The Anti-Greenwash Charter. Established in 2022, The Anti-Greenwash Charter is an independent, not-for-profit initiative that provides strict guidelines for sustainability marketing, ensuring that claims about products and operations are fair, accurate and substantiated.

“We see this as a way to reinforce the trust that’s been established over many decades between Karndean, our customers and consumers,” said Jamie Shaw, Karndean global sustainability director. “Sustainability marketing in particular is a responsibility that demands rigorous transparency, and it’s incumbent on everyone to ensure that marketing claims are clear, accurate and substantiated.”

The standards of communication set out in The Anti-Greenwash Charter are:

Transparency

Accountability

Fairness

Honesty.

All Karndean sustainability efforts are marketed under a single umbrella: Karndean Evolve. The six pillars upon which Evolve is built represent a holistic view of sustainability, one that protects both the health of the planet and the well-being of people.