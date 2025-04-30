Tarkett wins two Marketer of Year Awards

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett recently earned two Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards, winning in the Website and Best Use of Innovation categories. The awards distinguish Tarkett as a leader in digital marketing and innovation.

This marks the second consecutive year that Tarkett has been recognized at the AMY Awards, following two awards received in 2024. The repeat recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation and creativity.

“Winning these awards for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor and a testament to the passion and dedication of our team,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. “We are continually focused on enhancing how we serve and connect with our customers, and this recognition validates the hard work we’ve put into driving meaningful digital transformation across our brand.”

The Tarkett North America commercial website, which underwent a redesign in 2023, features enhanced UI/UX, an AI-driven chatbot functionality, SEO optimization and a more intuitive navigation system. As a result, the website delivers a visually compelling and highly functional experience with improved user experience, engagement and operational efficiency.

Tarkett’s use of AI in the new website, as well as its updated visualizers, earned it the Best Use of Innovation award. Unveiled with the redesigned website, the company said its Tailored by Tarkett Visualizer Suite is a game-changer for architects, designers and commercial decision-makers. As a fully connected visualization suite for the commercial flooring industry, the tool has set a new industry benchmark for digital visualization technology. In addition to the full-suite connectivity, key innovations within the tool include: