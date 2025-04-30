Venux named Best Booth winner at Coverings

Orlando —Venux was awarded best booth at Coverings 2025, in the the brand’s inaugural appearance at the global tile and stone conference.

Venux presented its new exhibition space at Coverings under the concept “Glacier,” a spatial metaphor that emulates a large block of ice that opens to reveal the warmth and beauty hidden inside: a natural, monumental and vibrant heart.

The central piece acts as the emotional core of the space. “Glacier” is more than a stand: it is a journey into the interior of the earth, a conversation between architecture and product that conveys strength, solidity and purity through design.

Passing through an imposing entrance clad with Breccia Oniciata in a 6-meter-high, large-plate format, the visitor enters the heart of the glacier, walking along an enveloping path dominated by surfaces with a polished gloss finish and a harmonious interplay between black and white.

In addition to its poetic and sensory charge, the space has a functional work area, where the ceramoteca is presented with all the finishes available from the brand.

Venux showcased its Première Collection, with a complete sample of its colors and proposals, in sintered stone slab format and in different thicknesses including 6mm, 12mm and 20mm.