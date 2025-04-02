Coverings unveils 2025 product preview

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone conference, has revealed a select preview of new tile and stone products alongside a sneak peek of materials and tools to be unveiled at this year’s show. Coverings 2025 is set to take place from April 29-May 2 at the Orange County Convention Center here.

Coverings 2025 will be anchored by three primary sponsor pavilions—Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain—offering displays of tile and stone that aim to highlight luxury design, performance and sustainability. Showgoers will be able to learn from leading industry experts from around the world while venturing through an immersive nine-mile showcase of the latest materials, equipment, tools and innovations.

Here’s a few of the newest tile and stone products to be featured:

Aeterna Sintered Slabs: a new premium line from Anatolia works to combine cutting-edge technology with the beauty of natural stone yet also feature contemporary design. With 60 colors and an array of surface finishes, Aeterna sintered slabs work to meet the design needs of a variety of projects—including countertops, facades, intricate details, kitchens, bathrooms and interior floors. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #3215.

Select new installation materials, tools and technology products to see this year:

DC Smart Advance Wet Saw: a new launch from RUBI Tools USA, this is said to be a partner to precision by adapting its performance to various job needs. With intelligent automatic control, the machine instantly analyzes the blade’s needs according to the type and thickness of the material. The DC Smart Advance Wet Saw also offers four speed and finish levels. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #3640.

These and thousands of other products can be seen in-person next month at Coverings 2025. Register here.