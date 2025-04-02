Coverings unveils 2025 product preview

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoverings unveils 2025 product preview

Coverings 2025Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone conference, has revealed a select preview of new tile and stone products alongside a sneak peek of materials and tools to be unveiled at this year’s show. Coverings 2025 is set to take place from April 29-May 2 at the Orange County Convention Center here.

Coverings 2025 will be anchored by three primary sponsor pavilions—Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain—offering displays of tile and stone that aim to highlight luxury design, performance and sustainability. Showgoers will be able to learn from leading industry experts from around the world while venturing through an immersive nine-mile showcase of the latest materials, equipment, tools and innovations.

Here’s a few of the newest tile and stone products to be featured:

  • Aeterna Sintered Slabs: a new premium line from Anatolia works to combine cutting-edge technology with the beauty of natural stone yet also feature contemporary design. With 60 colors and an array of surface finishes, Aeterna sintered slabs work to meet the design needs of a variety of projects—including countertops, facades, intricate details, kitchens, bathrooms and interior floors. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #3215.
  • Luci d’Oro: a new collection from Tagina S.P.A employs the innovative “Diamond Shard Effect” technology to fashion white, gray and gold veins. The collection is designed to evoke mystery and wonder as it aims to transforms surfaces into works of art that commands attention. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #937.
  • Sociale: a new porcelain tile collection by Crossville—an AHF Products Brand—features six natural stone looks that are intended to exude quiet elegance. Sociale is meant to be visually appealing yet practical, featuring Crossville’s new FeatherSoft finish for touchable surfaces and an exterior finish for inside-out flexibility. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #2600.

Select new installation materials, tools and technology products to see this year:

  • DC Smart Advance Wet Saw: a new launch from RUBI Tools USA, this is said to be a partner to precision by adapting its performance to various job needs. With intelligent automatic control, the machine instantly analyzes the blade’s needs according to the type and thickness of the material. The DC Smart Advance Wet Saw also offers four speed and finish levels. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #3640.
  • Gauged Porcelain Tile Panel Solutions: a new product collection introduced by QEP Co., Inc., these solutions are meant to revolutionize the handling and cutting of large tile panels in an effort to provide a faster, more innovative approach to large panel installation. The collection includes the GPTP Rail Cutting System, folding worktable, carrying system, transport cart and vibrating suction cup. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #2630.
  • WrinGo Electric Sponge Wringer: a new offering from Russo Trading Company, this product is meant to deliver a consistently damp sponge for efficient grout cleaning while reducing hand fatigue. Its patented squirrel cage design agitates the sediment from sponges before sending them through the ringer; the solid nylon rollers extract the maximum amount of water, resulting in a damp sponge that eliminates pigment washout. Coverings 2025 exhibit booth #3140.

These and thousands of other products can be seen in-person next month at Coverings 2025. Register here.

Previous article
NeoCon 2025 programming registration now open
Next article
Tennessee representative honored as ‘friend of the tile industry’

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi,...
Read more
News

Masters Building Products appoints Shane Calloway CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Sunrise, Fla.—Masters Building Products, a distributor of high-quality flooring and molding solutions, recently appointed Shane Calloway as its new chief executive officer. The appointment...
Read more
Featured Post

Road to success: Reading your way to the top

FCNews Staff - 0
In a market that remains ever competitive, it’s imperative for business leaders to expand their knowledge. One way to do this, according to many,...
Read more
News

WW Flooring Group earns NWFA/NOFMA mill certification

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles—WW Flooring Group, manufacturer of Maine Traditions, is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association. NWFA/NOFMA certification...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett launches new playful collections to promote joyful learning

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched a series of collections that were designed to help achieve optimal education spaces—from fostering joy and playfulness to promoting calm...
Read more
News

Havwoods appoints Rebecca Jeffery head of UK, U.S. marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Havwoods, a leading global wood flooring specialist, announced the appointment of Rebecca Jeffery as head of UK and U.S. marketing. With an...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X