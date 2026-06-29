CCA Global Partners wraps up summer regional meetings

CCA Global Partners’ Retail Group successfully concluded its fourth annual Summer Regional Meeting series, bringing together members, vendors and staff from across North America for a season of collaboration, innovation and business-building momentum.

Held across four destinations in the United States and Canada, the 2026 Summer Regional Meetings welcomed members from Carpet One Floor & Home, Flooring America, Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader Outlet and the International Design Guild. The events provided opportunities for attendees to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas, explore new strategies and gain practical insights designed to help their businesses thrive in today’s evolving marketplace.

A summer of connection and collaboration

The 2026 meeting series kicked off in Houston before traveling to Savannah, Ga., Vancouver, B.C., and concluding in Anaheim, Calif. Each regional gathering delivered a unique blend of education, networking, peer collaboration and vendor engagement while allowing members to focus on topics and opportunities specific to their markets.

As excitement continues to build toward conneXtion 2027, CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, the summer regionals served as an important opportunity for members to reconnect, share ideas and build momentum for the future.

“One of the greatest strengths of our cooperative is the willingness of our members to learn from one another and share what’s working in their businesses,” said Keith Spano, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “These regional meetings create an environment where meaningful conversations happen, ideas are exchanged openly and members leave with practical tactics they can implement immediately. The energy and engagement we saw throughout this year’s meetings was truly inspiring.”

Delivering actionable insights

The 2026 Summer Regional Meetings featured a variety of educational sessions, peer discussions, and business-focused presentations designed to help members navigate opportunities and challenges across the flooring industry.

Key topics included:

Marketing innovation

Members explored the latest trends in digital and local marketing, with a focus on leveraging AMP, CCA Global Partners’ Advanced marketing programs designed specifically for locally owned flooring businesses. Attendees learned practical strategies for strengthening brand visibility, generating leads and competing effectively in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Education and business growth

Interactive sessions covered topics such as lead generation, artificial intelligence, customer engagement and operational best practices. Members exchanged ideas, shared experiences and gained actionable insights that can be immediately applied within their businesses.

Installation excellence

Members connected directly with installation experts from CCA Global Partners’ installation network to discuss real-world installation challenges, claim prevention and best practices. These sessions provided valuable insights into new products, techniques and solutions that can help drive better installation outcomes and customer experiences.

Member-led learning

One of the most impactful aspects of the meetings was the opportunity for members to learn directly from one another. Peer-led discussions encouraged open dialogue, collaboration and the sharing of successful business practices, reinforcing the cooperative spirit that defines CCA Global Partners.

“Our regional meetings continue to demonstrate the power of collaboration within our cooperative,” said Steve Sieracki, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader Outlet. “When members come together to share experiences, discuss challenges and exchange ideas, everyone benefits. The conversations that took place this summer were insightful, forward thinking and focused on helping members achieve long-term success.”